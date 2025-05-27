MadeinUSA.com Reaches Major Milestone with Launch of Mobile App Connecting Consumers to Verified American-Made Products

New platform aims to shift buying behavior, support U.S. manufacturers, and strengthen domestic economic resilience amid growing demand for origin transparency

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MadeinUSA.com, a national eCommerce platform dedicated to supporting American manufacturing, has launched its official mobile app, marking a major step in its mission to reconnect consumers with domestically made goods. The app gives users verified access to thousands of American-made products at a time when economic policy, global trade tensions, and supply chain reliability have made domestic production a national priority.The platform allows consumers to browse and purchase products categorized into three levels of U.S. origin: All or Virtually All Made in the USA, Made with Domestic and Global Components and Assembled in the USAEach listing is reviewed for origin claims and labeled clearly, offering consumers a level of sourcing transparency not typically available on global eCommerce platforms.“This launch is more than a tech release—it’s a tool to drive economic participation,” said Don Buckner, founder and CEO of MadeinUSA.com. “If we want to see real change in American manufacturing, we have to give consumers and producers a system that works for both—and that starts with access and clarity.”Rising Economic Pressure Highlights Need for Domestic SourcingIn 2024, U.S. goods imports exceeded $3.1 trillion, with significant portions replacing products that could be produced or assembled in the United States. Economic data from the Reshoring Initiative and the U.S. Department of Commerce indicates that shifting even 5% of consumer spending toward American-made goods could generate over 1 million new jobs. Spending $1 million on domestic manufacturing creates an estimated 5 to 10 full-time jobs—far more than comparable spending on imported goods.“Consumers are looking for ways to make economically conscious choices,” said Buckner. “The challenge is access and trust. This app gives them both.”Built for Buyers and BuildersIn addition to serving consumers, the MadeinUSA.com app offers U.S.-based manufacturers the opportunity to list products that meet federal origin guidelines. The company reports rising interest from small and mid-sized producers across industries—from tools and textiles to home goods and industrial components. Featuring search and filtering tools, product origin labels, and a no-ad, no-sponsored-listing policy. Manufacturers are invited to apply to list their products if they meet verified criteria.A Broader Mission Behind the MilestoneWhile many online platforms focus on price and volume, MadeinUSA.com was founded with a different goal: to support a sustainable U.S. manufacturing base through visibility and purchasing power. The launch of the mobile app reflects not just a product milestone, but a strategic pivot toward a more resilient economic model based on domestic value creation.“We’re not trying to compete with global giants on speed or scale—we’re focused on impact,” Buckner said. “Every product bought through this platform keeps dollars in the U.S. economy and helps create jobs. That’s a milestone worth building on.”About MadeinUSA.comBased in Leesburg, Florida, MadeinUSA.com is a digital marketplace dedicated to promoting verified American-made products and empowering consumers to support domestic production. Founded by entrepreneur Don Buckner, the platform aims to strengthen U.S. industry, increase origin transparency, and reduce dependency on global supply chains.Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/madeinusa-com/id6743325856?platform=iphone Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.madeinusa.app&utm_source=na_Med Website: https://www.madeinusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.