Adaptive Workforce Solutions Awarded Vizient Contract for Employer of Record Services

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Workforce Solutions , a national provider of innovative workforce solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract with Vizient, Inc. for its Employer of Record (EOR) services. As the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, Vizient provides network-powered insights in the critical areas of clinical, operational, and supply chain performance and empowers its provider clients to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care.Through this agreement, Vizient clients will gain preferred access to Adaptive’s EOR services , which enable healthcare organizations to compliantly engage referred clinicians and non-clinical professionals with greater administrative ease, enhanced flexibility, faster time-to-fill, and Vizient-contracted pricing—resulting in significant cost savings. As the legal employer of record, Adaptive manages payroll, taxes, credentialing oversight, benefits administration, and onboarding—streamlining processes and offering a more direct, cost-effective path to workforce support. This model also promotes a more consistent and positive experience for contingent workers, while allowing clients to retain full clinical and operational oversight.“Our Employer of Record services are designed for organizations seeking more flexibility, stronger compliance, and a lower-cost option for hiring and retaining contingent staff,” said Julie O’Keefe, chief executive officer of Adaptive Workforce Solutions. “We’re honored to be selected as a Vizient-contracted supplier and look forward to supporting Vizient clients as they navigate today’s challenging labor landscape.”By expanding access to its Employer of Record services, Adaptive is advancing its mission to help healthcare organizations meet today’s workforce challenges with flexible, compliant, and cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.adaptivewfs.com About Adaptive Workforce SolutionsAdaptive Workforce Solutions is a national leader in contingent workforce management and staffing optimization. Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Adaptive supports clients across healthcare, government, education, and commercial sectors through vendor-neutral managed service programs (MSPs), end-to-end Employer of Record (EOR) services, and a network of more than 300 staffing partners. These staffing partners provide clinical talent—including nursing, allied health, locum tenens, and therapy—for healthcare organizations, and also supply administrative, IT, hospitality, environmental services, and other operational staff to clients across healthcare, government, education, and commercial industries. Adaptive is not a staffing agency—it operates independently as a strategic partner to organizations navigating complex workforce needs.

