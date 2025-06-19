UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS System Increases Storage Density and Reliability

UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS

The UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS is engineered to provide a perfect balance between storage density, system flexibility, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

With its flexible design and use of standard components, the UltraStore will set a new benchmark in the industry for efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and rapid return on investment.” — Ed Romaine

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Systems Design (ISD), a leader in advanced manufacturing and warehousing integrated solutions, announces the latest model of its high-density UltraStore™ Mid-Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS). The Mid-Load is engineered to provide a perfect balance between storage density, system flexibility, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.The UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS boasts an array of unique features. Its high-density storage capability maximizes vertical space utilization now up to forty-five feet tall and 2,500 lbs. loads, resulting in up to 85% space savings. Organizations utilize this ASRS system for applications including bulk storage, pallet sequencing, buffering, sortation, work in progress, and goods-to-person picking.Unlike traditional crane and aisle automated storage and retrieval systems, the UltraStore system is mounted on the floor surface. This eliminates costly floor cutting for rail embedding and allows the system to be easily relocated, expanded or consolidated.One of the standout features of the UltraStore is its redundant features, which help assure the system is always running even during maintenance periods. This unparalleled level of reliability is crucial for businesses where continuous access to stored items is critical. Additionally, the system's customizable load handling design accommodates various load types and sizes, providing the versatility needed in today's dynamic business environments."With this system’s unique design and features, it’s able to produce near-perfect levels of reliability. The system’s redundancy, use of standard parts, and engineered design, the Mid-Loads performance record in the marketplace stands on its own," said Ed Romaine, VP Marketing & Business Development at Integrated Systems Design. "This new capacity represents years of development, and our unwavering commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our clients. With its flexible design and use of standard components, we're confident that the UltraStore will set a new benchmark in the industry for efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and rapid return on investment."Designed to handle a wide array of load types ranging from pallets, cartons, trays, totes, and inventory with unique profiles, this system fills a crucial gap in the market between mini-load and traditional unit load ASRS systems. A modular design combined with system redundancy allows the UltraStore to be up and running, unlike traditional crane and aisle systems.This efficient use of space is coupled with significant labor reduction, and the ability to reduce labor requirements by up to two-thirds while simultaneously increasing throughput and accuracy.Designed and manufactured in the USA, the UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS offers multiple advantages, including faster delivery times and the use of non-proprietary components, ensuring ease of maintenance and upgrades. This domestic production also aligns with the growing trend of reshoring and supporting local manufacturing capabilities.The UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS transforms operations across a wide spectrum of industries. From automotive and aerospace to ecommerce, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and more, this system is adaptable to various operational needs.ISD's UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS is backed by its ability to customize to meet every organization’s unique process and business requirements. Systems speeds, throughput, storage density, process, and business ROI are validated prior to ordering, underscoring ISD’s confidence in the system's capabilities and customer satisfaction.ABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN - ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications, improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries, tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include: automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).For more information about this release, please contact:Ed Romaine, VP Marketing & Bus. Dev., 215-512-2613, eromaine@isddd.com

UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS - ISD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.