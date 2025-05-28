Lavior Pharma Wins Award for Transforming Wound Care Through Bio-Engineered Botanicals

Lavior Pharma Receives Small Business Spotlight Award

Honored for leading the way in clinically proven, bio-engineered botanical solutions that are changing lives worldwide.

We’re building more than a company — we’re building a legacy of healing” — Gilad Savion

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavior Pharma is proud to announce it has been honored with the Small Business Spotlight Award during the 2025 Business At Its Best Awards, hosted by the Florida SBDC at FIU Business . The recognition highlights Lavior’s groundbreaking contributions to science-based, botanical bio-engineered wound care and skincare solutions that are improving lives across the U.S. — and soon, the world.The Small Business Spotlight Award was presented to Gilad and Anabelle Savion, co-founders of Lavior Pharma, for their commitment to transforming healthcare through clinically proven, science-based treatments that blend botanical research with advanced clinical science. Lavior’s products are proudly manufactured in the USA and are especially effective in supporting healing for individuals with diabetes and chronic skin conditions.“This award is more than a milestone — it’s a powerful validation of our mission to merge the healing power of nature with cutting-edge clinical research,” said Gilad Savion, CEO of Lavior Pharma. “What started as a breakthrough in botanical science has evolved into a movement — and we’re just getting started.”At the heart of Lavior’s innovation is Inula viscosa AGS-RIED, a proprietary, bio-engineered species of a medicinal plant with deep historical roots. The Lavior team spent seven years selectively breeding and developing this unique strain, resulting in a patented botanical extract that supports the immune system and the inflammation, proliferation, and remodeling stages of healing.“It is the only natural pharmaceutical product in the world clinically proven in FDA trials to move chronic wounds from the inflammatory stage to healing in just three weeks,” said Gilad.From its Miami base, Lavior has become a recognized leader in wound care innovation. Each of its products is designed to deliver targeted, therapeutic results backed by rigorous science — helping patients avoid complications such as amputations while improving quality of life.“At Lavior, we aim to make a positive impact, prevent amputations, and improve the quality of life for our patients,” said Anabelle Savion, COO of Lavior Pharma. “This recognition represents not just our commitment to quality and innovation, but also the resilience and heart behind everything we do.”“It honors the legacy of our past, the dedication of our present team, and the vision we carry forward into the future — with a deep commitment to accessibility, affordability, and manufacturing in the USA,” she added.The awards event, hosted by FIU Business, featured remarks from national and regional leaders in healthcare and entrepreneurship. Paul Fitzpatrick, Associate Administrator for Entrepreneurial Development at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), delivered the keynote address and reaffirmed the SBA’s commitment to growing U.S. manufacturing and innovation.“While each of the award categories is different, a common thread is that each honoree has demonstrated meaningful success and their stories inspire current and future leaders,” said Brian Van Hook, Regional Director of the Florida SBDC at FIU.The recognition comes as Lavior prepares for a major national retail launch with Target, while expanding its product line and education efforts across healthcare sectors.“What’s next for Lavior? Global expansion is a top priority,” said Gilad. “We’re growing our line of clinically backed, plant-based therapies and investing in educational outreach. Longer term, I’m planning joint ventures that will ensure we remain accessible and affordable for the people who need us most.”Lavior thanks the Florida SBDC at FIU for its continued support, and its community of partners, clinicians, and patients who are part of this purpose-driven journey.“We’re building more than a company — we’re building a legacy of healing,” said Gilad Savion.To our community — thank you for your belief in our mission. The best is yet to come.

