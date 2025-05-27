The Fine Art Group Appoints Ken Citron CEO and Expands Executive, Specialist, and Business Development Teams Globally

Michael Macaulay Joins Executive Team, Signaling The Fine Art Group’s Ongoing Global Expansion and Industry Leadership Across the Art and Luxury Sectors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fine Art Group, the world’s largest art and luxury firm with services across advisory, financing, appraisals, investment, and private sales, today announces the expansion of its executive team with recognized leaders in art, luxury, and business. Continuing its strategic investment in talent and global infrastructure, the firm additionally welcomes new specialists based in Houston, Miami, London, and Brussels, joining a team of more than 80 specialists across the United States, Europe, and Asia and expanding the firm’s unparalleled international advisory network. The new appointments mark a transformative moment in the firm’s trajectory, solidifying its unmatched role as a single, independent, and comprehensive resource for major collectors, investors, and family offices, as well as a destination for top industry talent.Ken Citron has been appointed CEO, effective immediately, with Founder Philip Hoffman continuing to serve as Chairman. Bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience across the art, media, and global business sectors, Citron joined The Fine Art Group in early 2024 as its Chief Operating Officer. With Hoffman, he has spearheaded the company’s growth in markets around the world, as well as the trajectory of The Fine Art Group’s robust and rapidly growing art financing and lending businesses.In his new role, Citron will oversee the delivery of The Fine Art Group’s world-class, comprehensive services across advisory, private sales, art finance, art investment, appraisals, collection management, and philanthropy, working with 350 family offices in 28 countries and advising on over $20 billion of assets annually. The transition enables Hoffman, in his ongoing role as Founder and Chairman, to expand his focus on strategic growth and deepening client relations.Together, Citron and Hoffman will lead the high-profile executive hires that underscore the company’s accelerated growth. Executive appointments include Michael Macaulay, who will take on the role of Executive Vice President, Head of European Art Division, beginning in December. Macaulay joins the firm after a distinguished tenure at Sotheby’s, where he served as Deputy Chairman, European Head of Contemporary Art.Macaulay joins on the executive team Marisa Kayyem, Senior Director, Global Head of Business Development, who joined The Fine Art Group in early 2024, following more than a decade at Christie’s and roles as an independent art advisor; longstanding executive Anita Heriot, President of The Fine Art Group, The Americas, in the recently launched Rockefeller Center, New York office; and Freya Stewart, CEO of Art Finance & Group General Counsel, in the Mayfair, London office.As The Fine Art Group deepens its global presence and network, the company continues to bring on a range of additional art advisors and business developers in key markets. New hires include Alejandra Rossetti, a collections advisory expert previously with Sotheby’s who brings nearly three decades of experience to her new role as Senior Advisor for Business Development in Miami; Jessica Phifer, who, following over 15 years at Christie’s, joins the team as Director of Business Development and Art Advisory in Houston; Pauline Haon, Director, Benelux – International Post-war and Contemporary Art Specialist, based in Brussels, who recently joined The Fine Art Group following her role as Director and Senior Specialist in 20th/21st Century Art at Christie’s; and Joanna Hattab, Director, Art Advisory, based in London, who joins the firm on October 1, after more than a decade at Christie’s. These new hires bring deep expertise, trusted client relationships, and an insider understanding of both regional markets and global trends, advancing the firm’s mission to deliver tailored, client-first, and forward-thinking solutions. They join The Fine Art Group’s team of advisors across the firm’s already active markets including New York, London, Hong Kong, Brussels, Los Angeles, Palm Beach, Miami, Charleston, San Francisco, Houston, Philadelphia, Dubai, and Sydney.

