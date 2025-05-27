'Miss Polite's Stained Heart' by Kiddada Asmara Grey - A Poetry of Resilience, Justice and Reclaiming One's Voice

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiddada Asmara Grey's powerful new release, Miss Polite's Stained Heart, is a bold, emotionally-charged Poetry that explores identity, injustice, and the triumph of reclaiming one's voice. Now available across major digital retailers including Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo, and Google Play Books, this soul-stirring poetry is already capturing hearts with its courage and poetic truth.About the Book:Miss Polite's Stained Heart is not just Poetry: it's a movement. Told with raw vulnerability and lyrical strength, it follows the journey of a quiet Caribbean woman with a heart marked by pain and perseverance. As she faces heartbreak, discrimination, and the suffocating weight of silence, she rises into a voice of resistance, healing, and power. This story is a rally cry for the silenced. Grey weaves an unforgettable narrative of resilience and transformation, reminding readers that even the softest voice can shake the world.About the Author:Kiddada Asmara Grey is known for her deeply compassionate storytelling and fearless authenticity. In her words: "Life can be daunting for those without a voice, unable to express their needs, desires, fears, or dreams. But sometimes, the world must speak on their behalf-and I will no longer hesitate to be their megaphone." With Miss Polite's Stained Heart, Grey invites readers into a space of healing, honesty, and unflinching empowerment.Join the MovementReclaim Your Voice.Read Miss Polite's Stained HeartTodayBook Link: https://a.co/d/50UX6AC

