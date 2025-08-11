The River Cryers Sign Management Deal with Mark Hollingsworth

The River Cryers with their new manager, Mark Hollingsworth. L-R: Matt Nelson, Billy Smiley, Steve Hindalong, Mark Hollingsworth, Ron Hemby, Dan Haseltine The River Cryers blend Americana and folk rock with rich harmonies and confessional lyrics.

New Adult Alternative/Americana band of notable Music City vets ready to launch out with guidance of long-time pro.

Mark Hollingsworth brings so much expertise, wisdom and artistic equity to the good work of making sure these wonderful songs can be heard and experienced.” — Dan Haseltine

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The River Cryers , a new Americana band made up of five multi-talented Music City vets, has signed an artist management agreement with Mark Hollingsworth . The band is made up of Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay, composer for The Chosen TV/film series) on lead vocal, guitar, keys; Billy Smiley (WhiteHeart, producer of hundreds of albums) on guitar, keys, BGVs; Steve Hindalong (The Choir, in-demand session percussionist) on drums, harmonica, guitar, BGV’s; Ron Hemby (Imperials, Eaglemaniacs, popular studio singer) on lead vocal, bass, guitar; and Matt Nelson (sought-after studio/tour cellist, and composer for The Chosen) on bass, guitar, cello, keys, pedal steel, and BGVs. Each contributes to the balanced songwriting of the group.Between them they have sold over thirteen million albums, had twelve Grammy nominations (winning three), and have performed over 5,000 concerts on five continents.Mark Hollingsworth has worked many decades guiding the careers of Sixpence None the Richer, Petra, Steve Taylor, Joe English, and Neal Morse. Cumulatively those artists have likewise sold tens of millions of records, racked-up over a hundred million YouTube views, earned numerous gold and platinum albums, won another three Grammys, as well as headlining thousands of shows around the globe.“We started this whole River Cryers band under the banner, “No one is asking for this,” and now people are starting to ask,” states Dan Haseltine. “Mark Hollingsworth brings so much expertise, wisdom and artistic equity to the good work of making sure these wonderful songs can be heard and experienced.”Billy Smiley concurs, “We are so happy that our long-time friend, music enthusiast, and manager Mark is now on board helping guide our ship.”Mark sees an equally bright future for this new band of Nashville friends. “The River Cryers have a brilliant debut album completed. Think of The Traveling Wilburys hanging with Don Henley onboard the Mississippi Queen as it navigates through the heartland of America,” says Hollingsworth.The band already made waves as one of the featured artists on the soundtrack to “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” the top grossing film on the Lionsgate roster in 2024.“I’ll be doing my best to find the right label home for this sterling collection that is radio ready,” continues Hollingsworth. “And the boys are eager to get out and share all these new tunes along with some cool musical surprises.”You can check out the band's brand new website for more.

