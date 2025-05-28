Brysa Helps i-media Increase Efficiency by 40% with Innovative Technology

i-media Digital Out of Home Screen Satish Thiagarajan, CEO and Founder of Brysa i-media Logo

i-media reduces media operations inefficiencies by automating 1000s of campaign delivery actions every month through power of Salesforce Single Source of Truth.

What we have achieved in partnership with i-media, will allow the entire OOH industry to use breakthrough technologies to achieve efficiencies and growth like never seen before.” — Satish Thiagarajan, CEO and founder of Brysa UK

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-media, a UK-based OOH media owner, whose screens can be found throughout the Motorway Services Area (MSA) network across the country, with the help of Brysa, connected Salesforce into its existing technology stack. This successful integration helped them achieve a 40% increase in operational efficiency.With this, they join a list of forward-thinking players in the OOH industry who are experimenting with innovative tech and re-architecting their operations around it. This achievement also understates the bottlenecks present in the OOH advertising space.The OOH Advertising BottleneckThe OOH advertising industry has long been rooted in traditional workflows, legacy processes, fragmented systems, and slow technology adoption. For example, the sales teams use CRM platforms to manage leads and client interactions, but campaign scheduling and inventory management often rely on separate systems, or worse, spreadsheets. This lack of integration leads to errors and redundant data entry that cost both time and revenue.For i-media, such pain points were becoming increasingly clear. Although the company had invested in Salesforce as a CRM solution, its core campaign delivery and screen scheduling tasks were handled via Broadsign, a cloud-based digital signage platform. The disconnect between the two platforms meant manual coordination was necessary for every campaign - a grossly inefficient process with significant room for error.The Inflection Point: Building the ‘Connect’Recognising the need for transformation and for establishing a Salesforce Single Source of Truth for Operations, i-media partnered with Brysa, a Salesforce specialist, to execute the connection. The goal was ambitious: connect Salesforce directly with Broadsign to create a single, integrated workflow that would eliminate redundant tasks and accelerate campaign deployment.Using Broadsign’s API infrastructure, Brysa developed a robust solution that allowed campaign data to flow seamlessly between Salesforce and Broadsign. Sales representatives could now handle booking, scheduling, and inventory management from within Salesforce, removing the need for booking and scheduling separately in the Broadsign Platform.Martyn Perrie, the Head of Digital Delivery at i-media, confirms this “When our inventory was managed through a spreadsheet, we were continually reshuffling campaigns manually to try and maximize our digital inventory. With Broadsign and Salesforce, everything is done automatically. We add the screens and campaign parameters, and everything is organized for us at the click of a button.”The Results: More Than Just Time SavedThe benefits of these business process automations were immediate and measurable. i-media reported a 40% improvement in operational efficiency, driven by faster campaign setup, reduced administrative overhead, and fewer errors.Other outcomes included:• Bookings could be processed and deployed more quickly, enabling i-media to react faster to market opportunities and client requests.• Sales teams no longer needed to toggle between systems or re-enter data, giving them more time to focus on client relationships and new opportunities.• Automated data transfers reduced the risk of human error, enhancing the reliability of reporting and campaign execution. Salesforce automation has been found to reduce data errors by 12%, enhancing planning and forecasting capabilities.• With a more robust operational foundation, i-media positioned itself to handle increased demand without proportional increases in staffing or overhead. Strategic Tech Integration : A Must in Modern OOHThis i-media case is a microcosm of a broader movement within the OOH sector. Campaign success today depends not just on screen quality or location reach, but on building a solid tech backbone through strategic integration.Companies like i-media that treat integration as a core strategy, not a one-time IT project, are better positioned to serve advertisers who increasingly expect top-notch performance from OOH channels. In i-media’s case, this shift was made possible through a close collaboration with Brysa, whose expertise in system integration helped bridge the gap between sales and delivery platforms, turning operational complexity into a competitive advantage.About BrysaBrysa UK is a leading Salesforce Consulting Partner offering a range of digital transformation services including strategic planning, platform implementation, integration, custom development, and training. Founded in 2018, Brysa UK helps companies in OOH and other Media sectors to achieve a state of ‘flow’, automating operations to improve efficiency and enable employees to make better, faster decisions using the latest technology. Brysa calls this the ‘Brysa Effect’ and it is at the heart of what it seeks to achieve with every project by automating operations, harmonising systems and reducing technical debt. Brysa UK has delivered nearly 100 projects, all with a 100% success rate and 5-star CSAT rating, for brands including iMedia, Open Media, 75 Media, London City Airport, UniLive and more.

