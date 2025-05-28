CivicScience Launches Insights Initiative to Help Businesses Navigate Economic Uncertainty

CivicScience logo.

Uncertainty to Action series provides up-to-the-minute data on shifting consumer attitudes and their impact on current and future spending in today’s climate

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CivicScience, a consumer analytics and advertising platform with the world’s largest, real-time, attitudinal database of declared consumer attitudes, interests, demographics, and intent, today announced the launch of “Uncertainty to Action” –– an industry-facing initiative providing an ongoing analysis of macroeconomic trends to help businesses navigate economic uncertainty in the current climate.

Backed by an in-depth webinar series hosted by CivicScience Founder and CEO John Dick, the program will deliver up-to-the-minute consumer data and strategic guidance to help companies understand their customers, drive impact, and maximize results in today’s complex landscape.

“As the impact of looming tariffs and recession concerns takes shape, consumers are making their priorities increasingly clear – rendering it evermore critical for businesses to anticipate change and adapt confidently with a foundational source of truth,” said John Dick, Founder and CEO of CivicScience. “Whether you're a C-suite executive, marketing leader, or insights professional, our Uncertainty to Action initiative offers an essential perspective on the complex landscape ahead – informing investment optimization strategies across critical business areas that will ultimately define success.”

In addition to its macroeconomic trend focus, each webinar will also include a special feature showcasing insights across key verticals like Apparel, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverage, Media, Retail, Travel, and more, featuring datapoints like:

–Among those who initially intended to travel this spring and/or summer, more than half (55%) say rising prices and tariff worries have forced them to change their plans in some way.

–A growing percentage of US adults (20%) say they get their breaking news from social media first.

–40% of consumers report they’re already shopping for the holiday season, with 34% stating the most significant reason why is that they’re concerned about prices.

–A growing percentage of US adults (79%) say they normally eat breakfast at home.

–When asked whether brand or price is more important when shopping for clothing and accessories, 43% stated price as most important.

The next webinar is Wednesday, May 28th, at 1 pm ET. To learn more about CivicScience and register for upcoming webinars, visit: https://info.civicscience.com/uncertainty-webinar-series



About CivicScience

CivicScience is a consumer analytics and advertising platform. Our proprietary, always-on data collection engine captures over one million survey responses daily, creating the most dynamic, real-time understanding of consumer wants, needs, and intentions in a constantly changing world. Powered by our premium media partnerships, our attitudinal database helps brands and media companies retain & grow existing customers while reaching & acquiring new ones. Our clients use CivicScience’s unique dataset to inform advertising, communications, product, and financial strategies that drive superior business outcomes. To learn more, visit https://civicscience.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.