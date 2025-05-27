Official Media Statement: Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine Police Department Investigate Fatality, Hit and Run

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

May 26, 12:30 p.m. – Texas Game Wardens are continuing the investigation into the death of Ava Moore, 18, at Lake Grapevine, which occurred the evening of May 25. Preliminary details indicate a personal watercraft (PWC) with two female occupants struck and killed the victim.

The passenger remained on scene to be interviewed by first responders, while the operator fled with an adult male. The operator and the man then struck a vehicle while leaving the area. Grapevine Police Department is investigating the related automotive hit and run incident while Texas Game Wardens lead the water fatality investigation.

Investigators are actively looking for both the PWC operator and the driver of the vehicle. If anyone has information regarding either suspect, please contact cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov. (A photo of the PWC operator is available for media.)

Our thoughts are with Ava’s family and friends during this difficult time. Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our public waters safe.

May 25, 8 p.m. – On Sunday, May 25, Texas Game Wardens responded to a water fatality involving a personal watercraft and a kayaker at Lake Grapevine in Tarrant County.

The case remains under investigation. At this time, it is not clear what factors may have contributed to the incident, and no further details are available. The victim has been turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Our condolences go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.