Veolia Public Comment Session Scheduled

The Delaware Public Service Commission seeks customer feedback regarding a rate increase application filed by Veolia Water, Delaware, Inc. (“Veolia”).

On January 15, 2025, Veolia applied for a $15,917,913 or 44.51% proposed increase in base rates. The company cites increased investment in its facilities as the primary driver for the requested increase, specifically to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) mitigation in its water supply.

A public comment session will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at the Commission’s Dover office at 6pm to allow interested customers to comment on the application. Customers can also participate via Zoom by using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82399505463?pwd=oU8xVoVP0oupOHRhOlaH8hX0U7oIqM.1.

The session will be facilitated by PSC Senior Hearing Examiner Mark Lawrence.

Additional information about this case can be found on the PSCs electronic filing system (https://www.delafile.delaware.gov) by searching for docket number 25-0037.