Baltimore County Angler Named 19th FishMaryland Master Angler

May 27, 2025

Angler Jeffrey Spicer caught this 32.25-inch Chesapeake Channa near Aberdeen on Mar 16, 2024, on his way to achieving a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program. Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Spicer.

Jeffery Spicer of Parkville has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program. The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch ten trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland.

Spicer is the 19th angler to achieve the highest milestone in the FishMaryland program. He learned about the Master Angler achievement through two of his fishing buddies who are also master anglers, Tim Campbell and David Mccollum. Spicer enjoys fishing with his friends close to home in tidal and nontidal waters, including the lower Susquehanna River, the Bush and Gunpowder rivers, and Loch Raven Reservoir. Spicer fished only with artificial lures to catch all his master angler fish.

“You can consider me a self-taught angler; as a kid, I loved spending my time fooling around in the waters of the Gunpowder, and this is where I first learned to fish,” said Spicer. “I’m fortunate to be able to fish with older and knowledgeable anglers who are my close friends, and I never tire of the challenge of deciding what lures to use and when is the best time to fish.”

Spicer’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Hickory shad – 18.5 inches

Crappie – 16.5 inches

Striped bass – 40 inches

Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) – 32.25 inches

Largemouth bass – 21 inches

Smallmouth bass – 20.25 inches

Channel catfish – 30 inches

Redbreast sunfish – 8.25 inches

Chain pickerel – 24.25 inches

White catfish – 20.25 inches

Spicer described the largemouth bass as one of the hardest to achieve, since he caught and released several that were just shy of the 21-inch requirement for that species to qualify for an award. His most surprising catch was the award-winning channel catfish he caught by accident while fishing for walleye at the Conowingo Dam pool. One fish he was impressed with was the 24.25-inch chain pickerel he caught in Loch Raven Reservoir.



Spicer has a favorite fishing hole on the Gunpowder where he caught his award-sized Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead). Jeffery has caught more than 15 different species of fish at this location and always finds it entertaining to fish there.

“Maryland is a wonderful place to fish and enjoy the outdoors, and it has been very good to me,” said Spider.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. Information on the Master Angler Milestone Award, and the FishMaryland program, including the more than 60 award-eligible species, is available on the program’s website.

Fishing licenses can be purchased online or in person at license agent locations. License, fishing tackle, ammunition, boats, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish and wildlife conservation work.