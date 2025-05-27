DED and DHHS Announce Public Comment Period, Public Meeting on Proposed Plans to Use Federal Funds for Community Planning and Development

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will solicit public comments from June 6, 2025 through July 7, 2025. The public comment period pertains to the planned use of federal funding received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Community Planning and Development (CPD) Programs. These programs, administered by the State of Nebraska, primarily benefit low- to moderate-income persons in residential areas.

Following Congressional appropriation, HUD allocates annual federal funding to the State of Nebraska for CPD Programs. DED and DHHS assess and prioritize community development needs and develop plans to address those needs using the HUD allocation (Proposed Plans). These Proposed Plans identify programs to be implemented, outline the method of distributing funds, and describe how funded activities will meet HUD requirements. The Proposed Plans include:

The 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan , a five-year planning instrument that identifies and prioritizes community development needs that may be served with certain CPD funding;

, a five-year planning instrument that identifies and prioritizes community development needs that may be served with certain CPD funding; The 2025 Annual Action Plan (AAP), a summary of actions and activities to be carried out in the 2025 program year, the first program year in the Consolidated Plan. An AAP describes the projects and eligible activities to be assisted, which support low- and moderate-income persons, meet national objectives, and achieve state priorities. The AAP also describes application schedules and selection criteria, priority activities, and plans for minimizing the displacement of persons as a result of funded activities; and

a summary of actions and activities to be carried out in the 2025 program year, the first program year in the Consolidated Plan. An AAP describes the projects and eligible activities to be assisted, which support low- and moderate-income persons, meet national objectives, and achieve state priorities. The AAP also describes application schedules and selection criteria, priority activities, and plans for minimizing the displacement of persons as a result of funded activities; and The Citizen Participation Plan, which describes the public engagement process to facilitate meaningful, effective program implementation and compliant investment of the federal funding.

These plans primarily involve the state’s allocation of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships (HOME), National Housing Trust Fund (HTF), Emergency Solution Grant (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program funding. DED administers the CDBG, HOME, and HTF programs for the non-entitlement areas of the state, whereas DHHS administers the ESG and HOPWA funding. Federal funding amounts to approximately $18.9 million for the 2025 program year.

To inform planning and decision making, the State is seeking as much public engagement and input as possible from low- and moderate-income persons and from entities serving these populations. Preliminary data findings were presented during a Public Hearing held on April 21, 2025. In the development of the Proposed Plans, the State used data and public input to identify community development needs statewide and devise strategies to best address these needs through investments into community-based projects and activities. DED and DHHS will solicit public comments on the Proposed Plans from June 6, 2025 until July 7, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. CT. After the public comment period ends, DED and DHHS will address the public comments and then submit revised Proposed Plans to HUD for approval—pursuant to HUD requirements.

During the public comment period for the Proposed Plans, the state will hold a Public Hearing (in person and online) to review the Proposed Plans and accept public comments. Date, time, location, and registration information are listed below. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT

In-Person Location:

Nebraska Department of Economic Development

245 Fallbrook Blvd (Hearing Room, Lower Level, Room 031) Lincoln, NE 68521

Register at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/training

Livestream Access:

Webex platform, closed captions available

Register at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/training

Starting June 6, 2025, electronic copies of the Proposed Plans will be available on DED’s website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports. Copies of the Proposed Planscan also be requested by contacting Lori Cole, DED Office Manager, at 800-426-6505 or 402-471-3746, or by emailing lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

All written comments must be received by DED before the close of the comment period. Those interested in submitting a public comment can email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2025 CPD Proposed Plans.” Written comments can also be mailed to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, ATTN: 2025 CPD Proposed Plans, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521.

Individuals requiring additional accommodations (e.g., sensory, interpreter services) for this meeting, and anyone with questions about the hearing, should contact Laura Hart at 308-202-0177 or laura.hart@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521, laura.hart@nebraska.gov.