CDG Integrates Elements OSS/BSS Platform with netElastic’s vBNG for New Public Wi-Fi Solution

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its integration between netElastic’s virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) and CDG’s Elements OSS/BSS platform, marking a groundbreaking milestone. This integration is the first integration to leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host the netElastic netVision Router Manager and represents a critical step in CDG’s ability to help facilitate revenue generating Public Wi-Fi services for providers.

By integrating netElastic’s vBNG with CDG’s Elements platform, CDG aims to provide broadband service providers with a more flexible, scalable, and efficient solution for managing their networks and customer operations. CDG’s Elements OSS/BSS platform streamlines operational workflows and enhances service provisioning, while netElastic’s high-performance vBNG technology is designed to optimize broadband traffic management. Running the solution on AWS delivers additional benefits, such as improved reliability, security, and scalability, further strengthening the capabilities of service providers in delivering seamless connectivity.

“This integration marks an exciting advancement for CDG and our mission to enable broadband provider to deliver cutting-edge solutions,” said Tony Stout, CTO at CDG. “By combining netElastic’s vBNG capabilities with our Elements OSS/BSS platform on AWS, we are enabling service providers to efficiently manage broadband traffic, improve operational efficiency, and deploy Public Wi-Fi solutions with ease.”

“We’re excited to partner with CDG on this innovative Public Wi-Fi solution,” said Weixiao Liu, CEO of netElastic. “Integrating our high-performance vBNG with CDG’s Elements platform and deploying it on AWS provides service providers with a powerful, cloud-based solution that delivers the flexibility, scalability, and performance needed to meet growing broadband demands.”

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities. Learn more at www.cdg.us

About netElastic:

netElastic is a pioneering software company transforming broadband networks with high-performance, software-based routing solutions. As one of the first to deliver a virtualized Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG), netElastic continues to lead the industry in innovation, performance, and value. Its vBNG and CGNAT solutions empower service providers with the scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency needed to meet today’s growing network demands—without the limitations of traditional hardware-based systems. Learn more at www.netelastic.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

