Skema Delivers Rhino Integration, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Driven BIM Workflows

With Skema's integration with Rhino, architects and designers are now able to evolve Rhino designs into highly-constructable and trusted BIM models - without scripting, manual remodeling, or any loss of design intent.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skema, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven design automation for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, today announced its integration with Rhino—a key capability included in the company's Skema 2025 product release. With this innovative functionality, Skema enables architects and designers to address a frustrating gap in their workflows. With Skema, they are now able to evolve Rhino designs into highly-constructable and trusted BIM models—without scripting, manual remodeling, or any loss of design intent.This integration headlines a broader evolution of the Skema solution. Skema 2025 unlocks past project knowledge for scalable reuse. A proprietary AI engine interprets a firms’ previously successful designs into secure, flexible design catalogs that can be leveraged by Skema’s no-code generative design capabilities to generate new schematic proposals, without exposing a firm’s intellectual property.“Skema’s design catalogs set a new standard: intelligent, adaptable, and loaded with the kind of detail that drives real-world results,” said Jim Balding, founder of The ANT Group. “They go beyond visuals, delivering high-fidelity data that accelerates workflows while keeping every move aligned with the broader BIM strategy.”In each Skema Design Catalog your firm can create its own intelligent assemblies and reusable design elements to dramatically reduce rework while maintaining data fidelity throughout the entire design process. This easy to use, data-rich approach can work for every level of designer—not just the ones who know how to code—enabling fluid transitions from massing to modeling to documentation.“Skema enables firms to generate high-quality BIM deliverables that stakeholders can trust—without trying to replace the tools architects and designers use every day,” said Marty Rozmanith, CTO and Cofounder of Skema. “By turning conceptual massing into intelligent, reusable BIM assemblies, Skema eliminates the traditional bottlenecks between design and documentation. Teams can move from concept to coordinated, engineering-aware BIM designs without the frustrating rework and remodeling that has plagued the industry for decades.”Webinar + 30-Day Trial Now AvailableTo mark the release, Skema will host a live webinar showcasing the Rhino integration and other new functionality in Skema 2025. Attendees will learn how to streamline block/stack studies, maintain design intent from schematic to BIM, and generate Revit deliverables—without writing a single line of code. A 30-day free trial is also available for new users ready to experience Skema 2025 firsthand.Register for the webinar or start your free trial today at www.skema.ai Availability & PricingSkema 2025 is available now with flexible licensing for individuals, teams, and enterprises. Visit www.skema.ai/pricing for full details.About SkemaSkema is a leading provider of AI-enabled solutions that accelerate schematic-to-BIM processes for AEC professionals. Through partnerships with architects, designers, contractors, and building owners, Skema delivers AI-enabled solutions that help AEC firms transform their business models and practice. Learn more at skema.ai.

