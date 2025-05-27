Chumash Casino Resort Adopts Kinectify's Modern AML Technology to Elevate Compliance and Risk Management

Chumash Casino Resort strengthens its AML capabilities with Kinectify's modern technology designed for the gaming industry.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinectify, the leading provider of AML compliance software and advisory services purpose-built for the gaming industry, today announced that Chumash Casino Resort has selected Kinectify’s modern AML platform to enhance its compliance and risk management operations.Located in Santa Ynez, California, Chumash Casino Resort is one of the premier tribal gaming destinations in the state, known for delivering exceptional hospitality and entertainment experiences. As part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and regulatory integrity, Chumash Casino Resort has partnered with Kinectify to implement an advanced AML risk management system purpose-built for the gaming industry.“We are proud to welcome Chumash Casino Resort to the Kinectify family,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “Their selection of our technology underscores a growing trend among tribal and commercial operators to modernize AML compliance with platforms designed specifically for the complexities of gaming. We are thrilled to support Chumash in strengthening their risk controls and achieving greater operational efficiency.”Kinectify’s configurable platform will empower Chumash Casino Resort’s compliance team with real-time risk insights, streamlined case management, and automated reporting capabilities. This adoption marks another milestone in Kinectify’s mission to elevate the standard of AML compliance across the gaming industry.“As one of California’s leading tribal gaming properties, we are committed to implementing the best tools available to protect our guests, our team members, and our operations,” said Desiree Hooper, Executive Director of Policy and Controls at Chumash Casino Resort. “Kinectify’s intuitive platform and deep industry expertise make them the ideal partner for our compliance program.”Chumash Casino Resort joins a growing roster of tribal and commercial operators embracing Kinectify’s industry-leading AML technology, reinforcing its position as the preferred provider for modern gaming compliance.About KinectifyKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators. Kinectify's modern AML platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.For more information or to request a demo, visit www.kinectify.com About Chumash Casino ResortLocated on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The casino’s gaming floor is open 24/7 and features 2,300 slot machines, dozens of table games, bingo, poker, daily cash and prize giveaways, The Sports Bar at Chumash and Willows, a AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant. For more information, visit https://chumashcasino.com. For further information or to schedule a demo, please contact:

