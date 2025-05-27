IWD Announces Modernized Unemployment System to Improve Experience for Iowans

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: May 27, 2025

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Old System to Shut Down After Today; New One Will Debut on June 3.

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s decades-old system for processing unemployment insurance claims and helping Iowans find jobs will temporarily go dark at the end of today. It will be officially replaced next week by a new, combined and modernized system that will make it easier for Iowans to file for benefits and navigate the process of reentering the workforce.

Iowans currently must use multiple websites and accounts to complete the unemployment process and find new work. Beginning June 3, 2025, they instead will complete all unemployment steps on iowaworks.gov, for the first time creating one centralized location for the entire process (including filing a claim, participating in reemployment activities, and finding new employment).

For the past few weeks, IWD has been providing resources, system details, and instructions to claimants and employers on the June launch, including on its public channels and through direct notices to help avoid delays in payment. More details about this once-in-a-generation change can be found at: workforce.iowa.gov/ui-modernization.

The new system in IowaWORKS simplifies steps and improves the user experience while also improving the efficiency for IWD staff by automating many processes that currently are performed manually. The hours that Iowans are able to file claims have also been expanded. Replacing IWD’s existing claims system, which has been used for decades, represents a comprehensive upgrade that will benefit both individuals and employers on a daily basis.

“For several years, IWD has been working hard to improve the unemployment process for Iowans and make navigating it as easy as possible so they can focus on what matters most – finding a promising career that matches their skills and goals,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Modernizing our unemployment system is the culmination of a lot of thoughtful work, and we’re excited to combine our systems in one central location on iowaworks.gov. Once live, this system will greatly enhance the experience for both individuals and employers and will help place them both in positions that will ultimately benefit our entire workforce.”

Throughout this month, IWD has been preparing employers and claimants for a scheduled downtime taking place just prior to launching the new system. This one-time period from May 28-June 2 is a security measure that allows the agency to transfer all data and complete the system transition. IWD has been advising claimants to file their weekly unemployment claim before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27 so that they will not see an interruption in benefits for the week of May 25. When the new system goes live on June 3, any claimants that did not file prior to the downtime will be able to immediately file retroactive claims on the new, simplified system.

Full Schedule: Unemployment Modernization

Tuesday, May 27: The last day that any initial or weekly claim can be filed in IWD’s current unemployment system. All claimants already on unemployment have been contacted throughout this month and were encouraged to file their weekly claims between Sunday, May 25, and Tuesday, May 27, before the scheduled downtime begins.

Wednesday, May 28-Monday, June 2 : Schedule downtime of IWD’s systems (including both its claims system and existing functions on iowaworks.gov ). No new or weekly claims will be able to be filed during this period, and no new accounts will be added in iowaworks.gov . However, Iowans will still be able to receive career-related services at Iowa WORKS centers across the state.

Tuesday, June 3: The new unemployment system goes live on iowaworks.gov . As soon as the new system is live, claimants will be able to file initial or weekly applications and claim any benefits missed during the downtime.

Like many other projects in states across the country, modernizing unemployment is a complicated process involving thousands of steps, years of development, and rigorous testing. With such a significant change, IWD expects that there will be a transition period as Iowans become used to the new process. However, the agency is confident that the system will greatly improve the user experience, simplify tasks, and strengthen the security of Iowans’ information.

Iowaworks.gov currently serves both as the home of Iowa’s largest jobs bank and as a site for career-related services – including services for those who are not currently unemployed. After the site’s capabilities are expanded on June 3, users of iowaworks.gov also will see enhanced security across all workforce services. All Iowans currently receiving unemployment benefits already use ID.me. At some point after launch, the site will begin requiring all users -- including those who are just searching for jobs -- to verify their identity through ID.me to ensure that personal information is protected. (IWD will announce more details in the future.)

IWD has created a number of new resources for both claimants and employers and has trained staff members across the agency to prepare for the launch of the new system.

For more, visit New Unemployment System Coming June 3.

