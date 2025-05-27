Intent Based ABM: Valasys AI Score launches a new age B2B ABM Strategy

Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO & MD Valasys Media Announcing a new office in Orlando, Florida Valasys Media inducted to Inc. 5000 class of 2023 s the Fastest Growing Company in America

Valasys AI Score records a boost of ABM with 40% higher first-touch success, 35% less SDR burnout, 2.3x better targeting using real-time buyer intent signals.

Our goal is to eliminate guesswork and give revenue teams the clarity they need to engage the right buyers, at the right time, with confidence.” — Mohammad Tareeq, MD & CEO, Valasys Media

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First launched in November 2024, Valasys AI Score (VAIS) is making waves across the B2B sales landscape. In just six months, VAIS has rapidly gained momentum as a transformative sales intelligence platform, empowering revenue teams to engage high-intent buyers, shorten sales cycles, and streamline Account-Based Marketing (ABM) strategies, all while significantly reducing the workload on Sales Development Representatives (SDRs).

Built at the intersection of AI, behavioral analytics, and revenue operations, VAIS has helped enterprise teams achieve:

40% Increase in First-Touch Conversions: Leveraging natural language processing and buyer behavior signals, VAIS surfaces hyper-personalized messaging to improve outreach outcomes.

35% Reduction in SDR Burnout: By automating manual tasks like research and prioritization, SDRs are spending more time in meaningful conversations and less time in spreadsheets.

3X ABM Campaign Engagement: Enterprises report a 50% lift in click-throughs and a 35% improvement in lead-to-opportunity conversions with VAIS-enabled targeting.

A New Model for Sales Enablement

The sales tech ecosystem has long been dominated by static enablement platforms that respond after the fact. VAIS introduces a proactive model, dynamically delivering real-time intelligence, context-aware coaching, and actionable insights based on CRM data, engagement trends, and buying signals.

“In 2025, sales teams can’t afford to operate on lagging indicators,” said Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO & Managing Director at Valasys Media. “We built Valasys AI Score to solve a fundamental inefficiency in B2B sales and marketing. Teams were overwhelmed by data but starved for insight. VAIS proves that AI can do more than just analyze. It can guide. Our goal is to eliminate guesswork and give revenue teams the clarity they need to engage the right buyers at the right time, with confidence.”

Built for the Modern Revenue Engine

Designed as an always-on co-pilot for sales and marketing teams, VAIS features:

AI-Based ABM Builder: Identifies and scores look-alike accounts using firmographic, technographic, and behavioral data.

Intent Sentiment Analyzer: Detects buyer research surges and assigns a real-time Intent Signal Score alongside the proprietary VAIS.

Buyer Intent for Prospect Discovery: Built on 181M+ verified data points to surface in-market decision-makers across prioritized accounts.

Sales Intelligence Dashboard: Visualizes buyer committees, active topics, and personalized next-best actions.

Replacing Busywork with Buyer Work

SDRs no longer need to spend hours navigating lead lists or assembling outreach strategies. VAIS automates the backend work and prioritizes accounts that are most likely to convert, giving teams more time to have informed, relevant conversations.

A Revenue Ops Lead at a B2B SaaS company noted, “With Valasys AI Score, we eliminated over 70% of the manual tasks our SDRs were doing weekly. It’s transformed our sales floor—more meetings, more morale, and far better marketing-sales alignment.”

Changing the Sales Enablement Paradigm

Where traditional enablement waits for reps to ask for help, VAIS anticipates what they’ll need before they ask. By analyzing buying stages, past interactions, and live CRM activity, VAIS recommends tailored content, talk tracks, and coaching prompts in real time. This shift from reactive support to proactive enablement has helped teams reduce time-to-action, increase win rates, and scale best practices across the organization.

As sales leaders race to meet higher quotas with leaner teams, tools like VAIS are setting a new benchmark for productivity, personalization, and pipeline precision.

About Valasys Media

Valasys Media is a global leader in B2B demand generation, specializing in ABM, lead nurturing, and intelligent sales enablement. For over a decade, Valasys has helped enterprises turn buyer data into business outcomes. With Valasys AI Score (VAIS), the company is redefining how modern revenue teams prioritize, engage, and win.

