Ruijie and OGX Networks Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Malaysia’s Digital Transformation

Ruijie and OGX Networks partner to accelerate Malaysia’s digital transformation with smart, sustainable network solutions.

Ruijie Networks (SZSE:301165)

Together with OGX Networks, we’re enabling a new era of sustainable, high-performance infrastructure for Malaysian enterprises.” — Kyle Huang, General Manager of Ruijie EBG Asia Pacific Region

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 21st, 2025, Ruijie and OGX Networks officially marked a major milestone in Malaysia with the signing of a new distribution partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation across the nation’s enterprise landscape.A Shared Vision for Smart, Sustainable ConnectivityHeld under the theme “Empowering Digital Transformation for Malaysia’s Enterprises with Smart, Sustainable Network Solutions”, the ceremony brought together industry leaders, technology partners, and stakeholders to envision the future of enterprise connectivity in Malaysia.The partnership underscores a joint commitment to delivering simpler, smarter, and more sustainable network infrastructure, laying the foundation for next-generation digital growth in both public and private sectors. The event fostered dynamic conversations and stronger ties among Ruijie, OGX Networks, and partners ready to shape Malaysia’s evolving digital ecosystem.Proven Global Strength Meets Local OpportunityWith a strong global presence, Ruijie has a proven track record of empowering leading global enterprises and more than 2,600 higher education institutions. Supported by 8 R&D centres and over 2,500 technology patents, Ruijie is renowned for its innovations across AI data centres, smart campuses, government networks, and sustainable enterprise infrastructure.A key highlight of the event was a live demonstration of Ruijie Simplified Optical Ethernet (SOE) solution . The showcase illustrated how Ruijie’s innovations address real-world challenges such as increasing operation and maintenance complexity, hybrid learning environments, and the need for cost-efficient, long-range fibre deployment.Empowering Partners Through Innovation and CollaborationThrough its Enterprise Business Group (EBG), Ruijie will collaborate closely with OGX Networks to support local partners with tailored solutions, marketing resources, technical support, and co-creation opportunities. The partnership represents more than product distribution, it is a framework for long-term, scalable channel success driven by joint innovation and mutual growth.Co-Creating Malaysia’s Digital FutureAs Malaysia intensifies its push toward digitalisation, the demand for high-performance, energy-efficient infrastructure has never been greater. With OGX Networks serving as Ruijie’s local arm, the partnership is poised to deliver enterprise-ready, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of Malaysia’s enterprises, educational institutions, and government bodies.The event concluded with a clear message, the next chapter in Malaysia’s enterprise network evolution will be powered not by competition, but by collaboration. Join us in shaping Malaysia’s digital future. For partnership inquiries, contact williamchua@ruijie.com.cn.

Ruijie and OGX Networks Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Malaysia’s Digital Transformation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.