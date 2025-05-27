Beach Jam Fundraiser Aims to Help Fort Pierce Resident Fight Blood Cancer
Fort Pierce’s Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam on July 20 blends live music, games, and community giving to support Christina’s battle with blood cancer.
To help her in this fight, the community is coming together for the Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam, a full-day fundraiser packed with beachside fun, music, and purpose. The event takes place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce, FL.
This unique summer event features a wide range of activities including:
Pickleball tournaments
Paddleboarding and beach games
Reggae and beach music throughout the day
Bluegrass and blues performances in the evening
Raffles, auctions, and vendor booths
Food trucks, kids’ games, and more
“This event is about more than just having a good time,” said Roger Templeman, event organizer and founder of Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce. “It’s about showing up for someone who has always shown up for others. Christina has given so much to this community—now we get to give back.”
100% of net proceeds from the event will go directly to Christina’s medical and living expenses. Organizers are working to minimize overhead to ensure every dollar raised helps relieve her financial burden and allows her to focus on healing.
The event is being organized by Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce, a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity focused on community uplift, disaster relief, and environmental stewardship throughout the Treasure Coast.
This fundraiser is made possible with generous support from local partners, including Thunder House Sound, Cad-Con Design, and Causeway Cove Marina. A full list of sponsors can be found at: www.stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.org/our-sponsors
Event Details
Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Location: Causeway Cove Marina, Fort Pierce, FL
Website: www.stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.org/pick-paddle-and-play-beach-jam
About Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce:
Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce, Inc. is a grassroots 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to rebuilding lives and uplifting neighborhoods throughout Florida’s Treasure Coast. The organization leads efforts in disaster relief, environmental cleanup, youth empowerment, and community revitalization.
