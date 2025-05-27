Beach Jam Fundraiser Aims to Help Fort Pierce Resident Fight Blood Cancer

Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam Event QR Code

Fort Pierce’s Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam on July 20 blends live music, games, and community giving to support Christina’s battle with blood cancer.

Christina has always been there for others—now it’s our turn to show up, stand together, and give back.” — Roger Templeman

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina, a fiercely loyal and compassionate 55-year-old woman, has long been a steady source of love and support to her family, friends, and neighbors in Fort Pierce. Now, she faces her most difficult challenge yet—an aggressive form of T-cell lymphoma.To help her in this fight, the community is coming together for the Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam , a full-day fundraiser packed with beachside fun, music, and purpose. The event takes place on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce, FL.This unique summer event features a wide range of activities including:Pickleball tournamentsPaddleboarding and beach gamesReggae and beach music throughout the dayBluegrass and blues performances in the eveningRaffles, auctions, and vendor boothsFood trucks, kids’ games, and more“This event is about more than just having a good time,” said Roger Templeman, event organizer and founder of Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce . “It’s about showing up for someone who has always shown up for others. Christina has given so much to this community—now we get to give back.”100% of net proceeds from the event will go directly to Christina’s medical and living expenses. Organizers are working to minimize overhead to ensure every dollar raised helps relieve her financial burden and allows her to focus on healing.The event is being organized by Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce, a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity focused on community uplift, disaster relief, and environmental stewardship throughout the Treasure Coast.This fundraiser is made possible with generous support from local partners, including Thunder House Sound, Cad-Con Design, and Causeway Cove Marina. A full list of sponsors can be found at: www.stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.org/our-sponsors Event DetailsDate: Sunday, July 20, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PMLocation: Causeway Cove Marina, Fort Pierce, FLWebsite: www.stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.org/pick-paddle-and-play-beach-jam Media Contact:Roger TemplemanExecutive Director, Stabilize Revitalize Fort PiercePhone: (248) 640-9711Email: Roger@stabilizerevitalizefortpierce.orgAbout Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce:Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce, Inc. is a grassroots 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to rebuilding lives and uplifting neighborhoods throughout Florida’s Treasure Coast. The organization leads efforts in disaster relief, environmental cleanup, youth empowerment, and community revitalization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.