ProVisa’s CEO & 2025 ThreeBestRated® Awarded Migrant Agent Nishant Sharma Shares Guidance on Australian Visas
Always try to find out what the real need is for Australia and be relevant with the laws and policies. And, the permanent residency will just start chasing you. ”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Migration law is ever-changing and complex in nature. Whether it is a worker visa or student visa, it throws a lot of challenges down the road, which require rigorous strategies that go in line with current updates and personal interests. However, being a newbie, one may not understand the intricacies associated with it and may need the guidance of an experienced professional.
— Nishant
In Sydney, Professional Visa and Education Services, founded by a renowned migration agent and migration lawyer, Nishant Sharma, has been helping people seeking to migrate to Australia with their expertise and wealth of knowledge in the industry. ThreeBestRated® has scrutinised the team with their 50-Point Inspection process and recognised them as one of the top three Migration Agents in the region. As they won the accolades, Nishant was interviewed by the ThreeBestRated® team and here is what he shared with his audience.
Hidden Roadblocks Making Australian Migration Tougher in 2025
Nishant started with the roadblocks and current trends in Australian migration law. As per his insights, the migration law is in a state of constant flux, with frequent updates and policy changes. This ever-evolving nature demands that both prospective migrants and professionals remain more vigilant about the updates, adapt to new strategies, and approach the law with more innovation & creativity.
Currently, the migration law in Australia has become increasingly turbulent. While there are a lot of reasons behind this, Nishant points out three prominent driving factors.
>> Increasing housing problems
>> Persistent job shortages
>> Ongoing pressures of inflation
These things tie the nation’s migration system in knots and make the process even more layered and difficult to navigate, especially for international students who are looking for permanent or work visas.
“We have seen some significant changes from when we started ten years ago versus now. Things have always been tougher and stricter around the migration policies,” Nishant said. Individuals who consider moving to Australia must prepare in advance to achieve the desirable outcomes. Being informed, realistic and proactive is also critical.
Professional Visa: Navigating Complexity with Confidence
Nishant Sharma's skilled team at Professional Visa and Education Services makes it easier for their clients to navigate the complex Australian migration system. They never allow these policy revisions and shifting trends to affect their strategies. Rather, they respond to them with more diligence and keep an eye on these updates regularly to adopt new, results-driven strategies.
Professional Visa tries to stay relevant and to be at the edge of the competition. Unlike other professionals who rely on the media outlets for new updates, this team closely follows the announcements directly from the Department of Home Affairs ministers, including Southern Ministers, Assistant Ministers and other state and regional officials.
They follow not only the newly emerging trends, but also the scope on the edge, works in progress, and files that these departments have been working on. This way, they predict the advancements earlier, adapt to the changes and help their clients make more informed, relevant decisions.
One Golden Piece of Advice for Tomorrow's Migrants
One piece of advice that Nishant provides for the prospective migrants who are looking to obtain permanent and work visas is: “swim with the flow, not against the current.”
“Always try to find out what the real need is for Australia and be relevant with the laws and policies,” he said. Considering the labor and skills shortages, there is an enormous scope for international students. However, it is crucial to invest the time and effort in the skills in-demand to heighten the chance of approval from the Australian Government.
“There’s one other piece of advice that I would like to provide is instead of chasing permanent residency, you should really look into studying the course that is more relevant and that really entices you and your future career aspirations. The permanent residency will just start chasing you as opposed to you chasing permanent residency because then you will be more relevant to the Australian market and have a stronger skill set to demonstrate to the government that you're relevant to Australian jobs and the skill market.”
What is on the Horizon?
As Nishant anticipates, the upcoming election in Australia can bring more changes to the migration system in 2025. Therefore, if the Labor government remains in power, the regulations and policies, especially in terms of employer-sponsored visas, general skilled migration, and the 485 visa, are likely to continue.
If the new government takes the office, a shift in Home Affairs can happen, leading to changes in the policies. Either way, Nishant and his team are closely monitoring developments and keeping themselves informed.
About Professional Visa and Education Services
Led by Nishant since 2015, Professional Visa and Education Services offers a wide range of visa services. Their core objective centers around transparent and genuine services that make the migration process easy and understandable for their clients. With their unwavering dedication and excellent client support, they have grown into a leading migration agency in Sydney. Within this short span of time, they have helped over 7,500 clients with migration-related needs.
Professional Visa emphasizes professionalism and catering to the best interests of their clients. They listen to their clients’ requirements and strive to fulfil them through their unparalleled services.
While ProVisa handles an array of visa subclasses, they primarily focus on international students, skilled migration applicants, employer-sponsored candidates, and partner visas, due to the growing demand for permanent residency in Australia. Beyond visa applications, the firm also offers strong representation for appeals through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, the Federal Circuit Court, and higher courts, serving clients through a dedicated legal wing known for its expertise in complex cases.
Their contribution to the migration system has earned them awards and accolades, including
>> Top 3 Migration Agents in Sydney 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
>> Local Business Award Winner 2022
>> Local Business Award Finalist 2023 and 2024
>> Australian Small Business Champions Finalist 2022
>> Australian Small Business Champions 2023, 2024, 2025
>> Top Three Migration Agents of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 by ThreeBestRated®
On winning the ThreeBestRated® award for 2025, Nishant has commended, "Professional Visa and Educational Services has been the top migration agent in Sydney since 2022, 2023, 2024, and now 2025. We feel honored.”
“I think ThreeBestRated® in Australia has done an amazing job of going through 50 rigorous checks on people from various means. It's not an easy process. If it were an easy process, everyone would have been in the top three. But again, going through that rigorous process makes us more credible and more honored to be the top-rated migration agent in Sydney. We are extremely privileged to be part of it in 2022 and we would like to thank the organisation for creating this platform and the initiative.”
