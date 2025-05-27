Malta’s New Football Format Triumphs in 360Sports Malta Premier Debut Season

Ħamrun Spartans crowned champions of the 360Sports Malta Premier Packed stands as 360Sports Malta Premier final sets new attendance record Commemorative rings were awarded to the winners alongside their championship medals

VALETTA, MALTA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 360Sports Malta Premier's 2024/25 season concluded with a thrilling final where Ħamrun Spartans edged out Birkirkara FC 1–0 at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali. This match not only crowned the season's champions but also marked a historic moment for Maltese football, drawing unprecedented viewership numbers.According to official figures, approximately 150,000 viewers tuned in via television, with an additional 12,000 watching online, totaling around 162,000 viewers for the final match — a record-breaking moment for local football. This surge in engagement coincides with the league's adoption of an innovative new format, introduced for the first time this season.The new structure featured an Opening Round where all 12 teams played each other once, followed by a split into Top 6 and Bottom 6 groups. Points were then reset, and the same format repeated for the Closing Round. The format created more high-stakes matches and sustained competitive intensity throughout the year.“This inaugural season under the new format has been a resounding success,” said Alan Abela, Chairman of the 360Sports Malta Premier organizing JV. “The increased competitiveness and engagement levels have surpassed our expectations, setting a new benchmark for Maltese football. I want to thank 360Sports for their support and collaboration. As we continue building the league’s profile, we look forward to working with all partners who share that ambition.”360Sports Vice President Nizami N. Piriyev personally presented championship rings to Ħamrun Spartans during the post-match ceremony.“It’s been an incredible first season for the 360Sports Malta Premier, and we’re proud to have been part of it from day one. At 360Sports, we’re building something big — a digital platform that brings fans closer to the action in ways that haven’t been done before. The full experience is still in development, but this season gave a glimpse of what’s coming. The best is yet to come.”The champions’ rings, introduced this year by 360Sports, were received with great enthusiasm by players and fans alike — representing both achievement and a forward-looking vision for the league. The 2025 final was not only a celebration of football but a milestone in the evolution of the Maltese game — showcasing the growing professionalism, competitiveness, and technological ambition of the 360Sports Malta Premier.About 360Sports360Sports is a next-generation digital sports platform delivering streaming, gaming, social interaction, and exclusive content directly to fans through telecom networks and mobile operators worldwide. Its mission is to revolutionise the fan experience by putting the power of live sport, entertainment, and engagement into the palm of every supporter.What 360Sports Is BuildingWhile the 2024/25 season marked the successful debut of 360Sports as title sponsor of the 360Sports Malta Premier, the company’s core product - a revolutionary fan engagement platform - is set to launch soon.Currently in development, the 360Sports app is not a typical football app. It is a next-generation superapp designed to offer a seamless, all-in-one experience for sports fans, combining:• Live streaming of matches and exclusive behind-the-scenes content• Fantasy leagues, real-money gaming, and predictive challenges• A dedicated club loyalty layer, enabling teams to monetise global fanbases• Integrated merchandise stores, ticketing, and digital collectibles• A social layer connecting fans, influencers, and athletes in real timeThe platform is being designed for zero-friction deployment through telecom partners, allowing fans to use it without downloading apps or entering payment details — subscriptions and purchases can be bundled directly through mobile billing.360Sports is also building tools for clubs and leagues to create their own digital economies — offering exclusive content, loyalty incentives, and community-driven games, all within the 360 ecosystem.“Our goal is to create the most engaging digital experience in sport, accessible to anyone with a phone and a passion for their team,” said Piriyev. “The Malta league was just the beginning — what we’re building now will change the way the world interacts with football.”

