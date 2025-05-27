ActiveProtective Partners with Vigilant Ops to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Compliance for FDA-Approved Tango Belt

Vigilant Ops | Leader in SBOM Lifecycle Management

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vigilant Ops, the leading provider of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) lifecycle management solutions, today announced a partnership with ActiveProtective®, developer of the Tango® Belt to support their continuous cybersecurity and regulatory compliance initiatives.

The Tango Belt is a wearable medical device utilizing sensors to monitor motion and deploy airbags during serious hip-impacting falls and is clinically proven to reduce the risk of hip fracture or hip dislocation due to falls in older adults at risk of major hip injury —one of the leading causes of serious injury among older adults.

With its advanced motion-monitoring sensors and real-time impact mitigation, the Tango Belt represents the convergence of innovation and safety. As adoption rates increase, maintaining software integrity is more critical than ever. To support its mission and meet evolving cybersecurity and regulatory demands, ActiveProtective selected Vigilant Ops to manage and maintain its SBOMs across the entire product lifecycle.

“We couldn’t have done it without Vigilant Ops. Their team not only gave us the tools to generate and manage SBOMs efficiently but also helped us get on the right track with FDA cybersecurity expectations. As a fast-moving MedTech company, having a partner like Vigilant Ops has been essential in navigating regulatory complexity while keeping our focus on patient safety,” said Alan Miller, Director of Operations at ActiveProtective.

SBOMs are a critical part of securing medical devices and maintaining regulatory compliance, especially as the FDA and global authorities tighten cybersecurity oversight. With Vigilant Ops, ActiveProtective gains a scalable and automated solution to produce, manage, and distribute accurate, up-to-date SBOMs that align with FDA guidance and industry best practices.

“Medical device manufacturers like ActiveProtective are on the front lines of patient safety and innovation,” said Ken Zalevsky, CEO of Vigilant Ops. “We’re proud to partner with a company that is redefining fall prevention for older adults. Our platform ensures their software supply chain remains secure, transparent, and audit-ready—an essential step in meeting FDA cybersecurity requirements and safeguarding patient trust.”

About ActiveProtective

Active Protective Technologies Inc. (APT) is a medical device company developing connected health products that enable older adults to safely age in place. APT's mission is to redefine the standard of care for preventing fall injuries in at-risk older adults, and its initial focus is on hip fractures, a leading cause of disability and death. The company's clinically proven device, the Tango Belt, reduces the risk of major hip injuries due to falls, allowing older adults to achieve safer mobility and maintain independence. For more information visit www.TangoBelt.com.

About Vigilant Ops

Vigilant Ops is the leading platform for managing the complete Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) lifecycle, empowering MedTech and healthcare organizations to address evolving cybersecurity challenges. Our secure SaaS platform streamlines the creation, maintenance, and sharing of SBOMs, delivering robust vulnerability management and enhanced cybersecurity visibility. By simplifying complex processes, Vigilant Ops helps organizations proactively identify threats, ensure regulatory compliance, and safeguard critical systems and patient safety. For more information, please visit www.vigilant-ops.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.