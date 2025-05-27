Robertson Anschutz Vetters, LLC proudly announces that Aaron Polasek and his esteemed team from Brown Fowler Alsup & Polasek will join the firm June 2, 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron Polasek and Team Join Robertson Anschutz Vetters, LLC Robertson Anschutz Vetters, LLC (RAV) proudly announces that Aaron Polasek and his esteemed team from Brown Fowler Alsup & Polasek (BFAP) will join the firm effective June 2, 2025. This strategic merger unites two industry leaders in residential mortgage lending law, strengthening RAV’s position as a premier provider of legal services.For many years, Brown Fowler Alsup & Polasek, based in Houston, Texas, established a stellar reputation for representing national and regional financial institutions, mortgage banking companies, and mortgage brokers. The firm focused exclusively on mortgage banking and residential real estate law, specializing in loan document preparation, regulatory compliance, and associated real estate, title, and closing matters. This integration combines BFAP’s expertise with RAV’s extensive resources, ensuring seamless continuity for clients, while expanding RAV’s capacity to deliver strategic guidance in an evolving regulatory environment.Aaron Polasek expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with RAV, uniting our shared commitment to exceptional client service. This merger enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions and deeper resources to our clients in the mortgage lending industry.” Thomas Vetters, Managing Partner of RAV, stated, “I have always respected Aaron Polasek and his law firm over the last 25 years of practicing real estate, and I could not be more excited to have Aaron and his team join the firm.”With this merger, RAV and the BFAP team reaffirm their dedication to delivering innovative, practical solutions, ensuring faster response times, deeper bench strength, and unmatched client service in the mortgage lending and real estate legal sectors. This merger enables clients to access a broader suite of tailored legal solutions.About Brown Fowler Alsup & PolasekFounded in 1995, Brown Fowler Alsup & Polasek, a Texas Professional Corporation, specialized in mortgage banking and residential real estate law. Founders Sam J. Brown, Robert K. Fowler, J. Alton Alsup, and shareholder Aaron Polasek brought over 25 years of expertise, advising financial institutions, mortgage bankers, and brokers on document preparation, regulatory compliance, and title and closing matters.About Robertson Anschutz Vetters, LLCFounded in 1993 by Jim Robertson and Everett Anschutz, Robertson Anschutz Vetters, LLC (RAV) provides premier legal services to mortgage lenders nationwide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin and Dallas, RAV offers Document Preparation & Review, Fulfillment, Default Legal Services, and Regulatory Compliance for the real estate industry.Contact: Stephen Bertrand, Director of Marketing, Robertson Anschutz Vetters, LLCsbertrand@ravdocs.com, 972-459-7286###

