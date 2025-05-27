Authors Adan. K. Pope and Peter J. Buonfiglio, owners of Taraxa Labs LLC, New Book Launches
“Intentional Tension: A Lever of Value Creation and Growth,” is a comprehensive guide in dealing with interorganizational tensions within enterprises.
Taraxa Labs was created to provide a safe space for leadership from private enterprise, public sector, and non-profit organizations to let their guard down, get out of their comfort zones, and to challenge the status quo. Taraxa Labs recognizes that the digital transformation game is filled with imprecision, moving targets, competing interests, security threats, and the inevitable, sometimes inexplicable, setbacks and failures that must be mitigated with a strong vision and informed judgments affecting your organization, technology, and people. Our mission is to offer leadership a sandbox for reimagination and reinvention while providing the practical tools and guidebooks to help navigate your transformation journey.
