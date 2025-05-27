Authors Adan. K. Pope and Peter J. Buonfiglio, owners of Taraxa Labs LLC, New Book Launches

Intentional Tension: A Lever of Value Creation and Growth

“Intentional Tension: A Lever of Value Creation and Growth,” is a comprehensive guide in dealing with interorganizational tensions within enterprises.

Culture is really what you do more than what you say.” — Adan K. Pope & Peter J. Buonfiglio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interorganizational tension can come from any number of events – mergers and acquisitions, the introduction of artificial intelligence or other disruptive technologies, new leadership, and even performance reviews. What many leaders have yet to figure out is how to visualize and optimize such tensions within their organizations to better business outcomes. "Intentional Tension: A Lever of Value Creation and Growth" offers practical and implementable advice on the topic of interorganizational tension: what it is and what it is not; how to spot it in your organization; and how to apply grounded leadership principles to harness those forces for the good of the enterprise. The authors draw from their extensive careers in business leadership to offer practical advice, success stories, and cautionary tales.​Taraxa Labs was created to provide a safe space for leadership from private enterprise, public sector, and non-profit organizations to let their guard down, get out of their comfort zones, and to challenge the status quo. Taraxa Labs recognizes that the digital transformation game is filled with imprecision, moving targets, competing interests, security threats, and the inevitable, sometimes inexplicable, setbacks and failures that must be mitigated with a strong vision and informed judgments affecting your organization, technology, and people. Our mission is to offer leadership a sandbox for reimagination and reinvention while providing the practical tools and guidebooks to help navigate your transformation journey.

