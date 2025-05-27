Defence on City Press report about troop withdrawal from DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) strongly refutes the false and misleading article published by City Press on 25 May 2025, alleging that SANDF members withdrawing from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are to surrender their weapons whilst transiting through Rwanda. This article must be condemned in the strongest possible terms as nothing but hearsay.

The article is not factual but sensationalist and it appears to be aimed at creating panic and discrediting all involved. We view this irresponsible reporting in a serious light with a potential to compromise the safety of our troops and carefully coordinated withdrawal process. This article must be condemned with the contempt it deserves.

The author of this story did not verify the facts with the SANDF to confirm the veracity of the misplaced assertion that our members will be disarmed whilst en-route to Tanzania through the territory of Rwanda. Nor is the author quoting any source by name, except to hide behind the overused “our sources” phrase. Clearly, there is serious lack of understanding of how military equipment is transported during international operations.

As previously communicated in our media conference, all movement of our troops from the DRC including transit through other partner countries, is conducted in line with the agreement and protocol established between SADC and the countries involved. It is absurd to begin to think otherwise.

The SANDF remains committed to the safe return of our troops. We urge the media to exercise greater responsibility when reporting on the withdrawal of our troops especially during active operations to avoid endangering our members.

