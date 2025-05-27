Minister Ronald Lamola mourns passing of anti-apartheid veteran Gertrude Shope

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, joins the country in mourning the passing of anti-apartheid veteran Gertrude Shope, who passed away on 22 May 2025 aged 99.

Shope lived an extra-ordinary life as a teacher, trade unionist, chief representative of the ANC, President of the ANC Women’s League and Member of Parliament. She was exiled in a number of African and European countries during the apartheid period. Shope was honoured with the national Order for Meritorious Service (Silver) in recognition of her exceptional public service.

Minister Lamola said Shope’s name will remain engraved in the hearts of South Africans and other freedom-loving people of the world. “Ma Shope selflessly dedicated her life to the cause of freedom and the attainment of equal rights and dignity for all,” said Minister Lamola.

In August 2015, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) launched the Gertrude Shope Annual Dialogue Forum on Conflict Resolution and Peacemaking, aimed at promoting the role of women as peacemakers and mediators.

Minister Lamola said the continuation of the Gertrude Shope Annual Dialogue Forum will preserve Shope’s legacy as a freedom fighter and peacemaker, ensuring that her teachings are not lost to future generations of diplomats.

