Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on 3rd G20 Development Working Group (DWG) meeting

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, officially opened the 3rd G20 Development Working Group (DWG) meeting on 25 May 2025 in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal. The session coincided with Africa Day - a symbolic moment that framed the Minister’s reflections on Africa’s development journey and its growing leadership in global fora.

“On this Africa Day, we reaffirm the continent’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development and multilateralism,” said Minister Ramokgopa. “South Africa’s G20 Presidency is not just a position of leadership - it is a call to action to ensure that development is just, equitable and responsive to the needs of the Global South.”

The three-day meeting brought together G20 Member States, invited countries and international organisations for extensive deliberations on global development challenges, including progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the provision of global public goods, and efforts to reduce structural inequalities.

“Africa has always been a site of innovation, resistance and hope,” the Minister added. “As we meet under South Africa’s Presidency, we are reminded that solutions must be shaped by those most affected - and by voices that have long been sidelined.”

The discussions were robust and collaborative, with delegates showing strong commitment to the DWG’s 2025 priorities: tackling illicit financial flows, enhancing domestic resource mobilisation, advancing inclusive social protection, and aligning development finance with the SDGs.

Negotiations proceeded in a spirit of solidarity and mutual respect. The outcomes will inform the upcoming G20 Development Ministerial Meeting in July 2025, to be held in Mpumalanga.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation extends its appreciation to all participating delegations and partners for their constructive engagement and shared commitment to sustainable development.

