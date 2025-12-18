President Cyril Ramaphosa: Closing remarks at virtual Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government

Your Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We have come to the end of our meeting. Allow me to once more thank you for your participation.

We also extend our appreciation to the Ministers and senior officials for the preparatory work that went into this summit - as well as to the Executive Secretary and his team.

Our deliberations on the developments in the Republic of Madagascar have been substantive, detailed, constructive and most importantly, outcomes based.

The decision we have taken to deploy a Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group to Madagascar evidences our collective commitment to a peaceful and stable region.

The Mission will engage with all the stakeholders in Madagascar to ensure there is an inclusive process leading up to the holding of free, fair and credible elections.

We call on all the Malagasy people to take this opportunity to deeply reflect on the challenges facing their country and choose the path of peace, unity, reconciliation and development.

The unity of purpose that has governed our engagements on this and other critical matters affecting our region is indeed commendable. We must continue in this vein.

We welcome the restoration of calm in Madagascar and have noted the national consultation processes launched by the Transitional Government on the 10th of December 2025.

The Summit has urged the Transitional Government led by H.E. Colonel Micheal Randrianirina to initiate an inclusive national dialogue during the transitional period that is Malagasy-owned and led. This will pave the way for fresh elections and facilitate the peaceful return of political exiles.

We have further called on the Transitional Government of Madagascar to ensure that the reform processes are timely, inclusive of all stakeholders, and create a conducive environment in which political exiles can contribute meaningfully.

AS SADC we reaffirm our commitment to remain actively engaged with the political and security situation in the Republic of Madagascar, until an elected government is established through electoral processes.

Inasmuch as conflict and instability in one part of the region impacts us all, cooperation is key to the region’s stability, peace and progress.

Lastly but certainly not least, we congratulate His Excellency President Hichilema on his election as incoming chair of the SADC.

I look forward to working closely with you, my dear brother as we advance the mandate of SADC in pursuit of peace, security and shared prosperity for our region and all its peoples.

I wish you all a blessed festive season and a prosperous new year.

I thank you.

