Big Design Conference Returns in 2025 for Its 18th Year of Inspiring the Creative Community

Big Design Conference returns May 28–29 in Grapevine, TX with top UX talks, AI demos, and networking—supporting design scholarships and community growth.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Design Conference, the premier user experience and design event in North Texas, returns for its 18th year on Wednesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 29 at the Palace Arts Center in Grapevine, TX.Hosted by Big Design, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization, the conference brings together designers, developers, strategists, content creators, and technologists from across industries to explore innovation, usability, and the future of design. Focusing on education, professional development, and community service, Kim Linnen, a member of the Big Design Conference Advisory Board, says Big Design is more than a conference.“We believe people are better together,” Linnen said. “Big Design offers opportunities for professionals and students alike to connect, learn from diverse perspectives, and collectively elevate the design landscape.”The conference features two days of thought-provoking sessions, engaging panels, and valuable networking opportunities, including a networking mixer located at Chicken N Pickle’s Grapevine location. Conference topics include UX design and research, career growth, emerging technology, content strategy, and, of course, artificial intelligence. The event also includes a tradeshow for attendees to discover innovative products, services, and solutions from leading companies such as 7-Eleven and Robert Half.This year’s event will also include a bonus lunch session sponsored by Protiviti that will showcase Microsoft Copilot’s latest AI features designed to boost productivity and streamline workflows. Attendees will learn how Copilot enhances collaboration, automates tasks, and provides intelligent insights across Microsoft 365 apps."We're excited to partner with Big Design to bring this Copilot showcase to attendees,” Big Design founder Brian Sullivan said. “Understanding how to leverage AI tools like Copilot is becoming essential for design professionals looking to enhance their efficiency and innovation in a rapidly evolving landscape."If the education and networking aspects weren’t enough, attending Big Design directly contributes to the future of the design community. Conference proceeds have historically funded two permanent design scholarships at the University of North Texas (UNT) and the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD). With the continued support of the design community, Big Design aims to continue this tradition and create even more opportunities for future design leaders.This year’s event promises to be fun, inspiring, and impactful, offering a unique chance to connect. Due to its popularity and the valuable experience it offers, the Big Design Conference is expected to sell out. The full agenda and tickets are available at https://bigdesignevents.com/ About Big Design:Big Design is a non-profit organization based in Dallas, Texas, dedicated to serving the education, professional development, and community service needs of the UX community. Through an annual conference, Big Design fosters a collaborative environment where creative professionals can learn, share, and grow. Big Design believes in the power of community and design leaders build future design leaders. Proceeds from the conference fund design scholarship and endowments at local universities.Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.