Varonis at Infosecurity Europe 2025: Automating Data Security for the AI Era

MIAMI and LONDON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced its full event schedule for Infosecurity Europe 2025, taking place June 3 – 5 at ExCeL London. Varonis proudly returns to present expert sessions on strengthening cyber resilience, mastering proactive security, and modernizing DLP for today’s threat landscape.

Stop by Varonis’ Booth D60 to learn how Varonis reduces risk to data in the age of AI. While there, learn how Varonis helps customers identify and mitigate threats across IaaS and SaaS, safeguard sensitive data, and boost compliance with privacy regulations automatically.

Highlights at Infosecurity Europe 2025:

Expert Session - CISO Secrets: Strengthening Cyber Resilience in 2025. Varonis’ Dr. William Priestley will share the data-centric security playbook built from conversations with top CISOs and cybersecurity leaders across manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and other industries.

Date: Tuesday, June 3, at 12 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.

Location: Technology Showcase stage

Expert Session - Modernizing DLP for Today’s Threat Landscape. Varonis Field CTO Matt Lock will delve into next-gen DLP, an approach aligning modern collaboration with cloud-first detection and prevention. You’ll see how rethinking DLP can help you cut through noise, reduce workloads, and automate security posture.

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 3:15 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Location: Cyber Strategy stage

Expert Session - Mastering Proactive SaaS Data Security. Varonis’ Dave Philpotts will cover the complexities of securing SaaS applications and the approach needed to enhance your security posture and prevent data breaches.

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 12 p.m. - 12:25 p.m.

Location: Technology Showcase stage

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

