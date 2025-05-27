Moomoo Expands into Cryptocurrency Market with Launch of New Digital Asset Business

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a global investment and trading platform, is thrilled to announce its expansion into cryptocurrency trading with the upcoming launch of Moomoo Crypto, a comprehensive digital asset investment service for its U.S. users.

The new U.S. Crypto's plan to launch over 30 coins is an exciting option for moomoo investors to trade on its all-in-one trading platform. Moomoo leverages its established technology infrastructure and user-friendly interface to provide a seamless trading experience across both traditional securities through Moomoo Financial and digital assets through Moomoo Crypto. It will initially support trading of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several other leading tokens for its current users, with plans to expand its offerings in the coming months to give users access in a gradual launch. The platform, backed by Moomoo Financial, will leverage Coinbase’s markets and infrastructure through its leading Crypto-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) platform.

"As digital assets continue to gain mainstream adoption, we saw a clear opportunity to apply our expertise in creating accessible yet sophisticated investment tools for crypto space," said Neil McDonald, moomoo's US CEO. "With Moomoo Crypto, we're bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance, providing our users with the tools and insights they need to navigate this dynamic market."

Investors interested in crypto will be able to find an all-in-one platform with 32 coins offerings armed with advanced tools and various educational resources. Some advanced tools include spot charting and advanced charting, and moomoo is planning to adopt specific tools for crypto such as copy trading by early September.

"We’re seeing growing demand from platforms like moomoo as crypto becomes increasingly mainstream,” said Brian Foster, Global Head of CaaS at Coinbase. “Our Crypto-as-a-Service offering is designed to help bridge traditional and digital finance, giving partners the infrastructure, security, and tools they need to confidently build in crypto and serve a wide range of users.”

The move comes as interest in digital assets reaches new heights, with increasing retail participation and regulatory clarity emerging in key markets. Moomoo's entry into the cryptocurrency sector helps the company capture growing demand from its existing user base of active investors while attracting new crypto-focused traders to its platform.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the U.S., moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (FUTU), we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email us: pr@us.moomoo.com.

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., Investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender, not backed by any government, and not FDIC insured or SIPC protected. Cryptocurrency trading involves high risk and potential loss of principal. Crypto services are offered by Moomoo Crypto Inc. (NMLS Number 2287314). Not available in all states, see our full licensing disclosures here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fa41088-a4e3-4db6-9551-5e3678ed14bd

Moomoo Crypto Moomoo announced the expansion into cryptocurrency trading with the upcoming launch of Moomoo Crypto, a comprehensive digital asset investment service for its U.S. users.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.