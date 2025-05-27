President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium, 27 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning, Tuesday, 27 May 2025, deliver the keynote address at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA). The Symposium takes place in Cape Town from 25 to 27 May 2025.

The SIDSSA is a pioneering event aimed at bringing together key stakeholders, experts, and decision-makers in the field of infrastructure development.

This instalment of the SIDSSA is the first of the 7th Administration and aims, among others, to showcase infrastructure investment opportunities in both South Africa and the African continent. It is earmarked to foster regional cooperation and integration as envisaged by the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

The engagement will take place as follows:

Date: Today, 27 May 2025

Time: 09h30

Venue: Century City

