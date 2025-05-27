Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,344 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with residents in Lachin

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - From Zoran Milanović, President of the Republic of Croatia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is a pleasure to extend, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf, warm...

27 May 2025, 13:56

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with residents in Lachin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more