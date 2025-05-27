Ilham Aliyev met with residents in Lachin

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - From Zoran Milanović, President of the Republic of Croatia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is a pleasure to extend, on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf, warm...

27 May 2025, 13:56

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.