JITSY Launches to Transform India's B2B Raw Materials Trade, Starting with Polymers

SAKET, NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry plagued by delays, misinformation, and inconsistent quality, JITSY, a new B2B platform, is redefining how Indian manufacturers procure and supply raw materials. Launching with a focus on polymers, JITSY is poised to become a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of raw material sourcing.Founded by seasoned professionals with extensive expertise in polymer trading and manufacturing supply chains, JITSY goes beyond the typical B2B marketplace. The platform is built on a foundation of trust, offering verified suppliers, seamless delivery, and real-time support to address the pain points that disrupt procurement cycles."Every manufacturer has faced a deal gone wrong—substandard materials, delayed deliveries, or payment disputes. We've lived these challenges," said Shubham Gupta, Founder of JITSY. "JITSY is designed to eliminate those critical frictions, fostering reliability and confidence in every transaction."In its initial phase, JITSY provides access to essential polymers such as PVC, PP, PE, EVA, ABS, and PS, serving industries ranging from packaging and pipes to automotive components and footwear. Beyond sourcing, the platform ensures door-to-door delivery, payment security, and rigorous supplier vetting to minimize risks for buyers and sellers alike.What truly distinguishes JITSY is its commitment to quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and relationship-building—priorities often sidelined in transactional platforms. By combining cutting-edge technology with a human-centered approach, JITSY is creating a transparent and dependable ecosystem for raw material trade.As India's MSMEs embrace digital transformation and global demand for Indian-manufactured goods surges, JITSY is positioned to become the backbone of a resilient supply chain. "Our vision is clear," Gupta added. "We aim to make raw materials accessible, reliable, and transparent for manufacturers of all sizes."Looking ahead, JITSY plans to expand into petrochemicals, metals, and agro-commodities, but its immediate focus remains on perfecting its polymer ecosystem—one trusted transaction at a time.About JITSY JITSY is a B2B raw materials platform based in India, specializing in polymers like PVC, PP, PE, EVA, and engineering plastics. With a mission to build a trust-driven trade ecosystem, JITSY offers verified sourcing, transparent pricing, and end-to-end logistical support to deliver high-quality materials on time Visit us at https://www.jitsy.in to learn more.

