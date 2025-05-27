U.S. Consumer Confidence Ticks Upward in May as Inflation Pressures Ease

Prosper Insights & Analytics

New Survey Data from Prosper Insights & Analytics Signals Growing Optimism Amid Shifts in Spending Behavior.

Consumers are telling us they’re feeling the relief. Even a modest drop in perceived inflation is a signal that wallets might be opening wider again.” — Phil Rist, EVP-Strategic Initiatives at Prosper Insights & Analytics

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh data from Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals a subtle but significant rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment this May, with indicators pointing to reduced inflation concerns and a cautiously improving economic outlook. According to the firm’s latest consumer survey of over 8,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older, confidence in the economy rose to 39.0% in May, up from 37.7% in April. The Consumer Mood Index also climbed, reaching 103.0 — its highest level in several months — reflecting a notable uplift in how Americans feel about their current and near-future financial prospects.Price Pressures Easing.The most significant shift came in consumer perceptions of inflation. The share of adults reporting price increases across core essentials — including groceries and gasoline — fell across every tracked category. Price concern for meat and poultry dropped from 63.4% to 59.9%, while gasoline price pressure dipped from 44.8% to just 39.2%."Consumers are telling us they’re feeling the relief," said Phil Rist , EVP-Strategic Initiatives at Prosper Insights & Analytics. "Even a modest drop in perceived inflation is a signal that wallets might be opening wider again — a key insight for retailers, brands, and policymakers."Lifestyle Spending Set for Rebound?While essential categories saw relief, there was a notable uptick in price sensitivity around apparel and accessories, which rose from 29.9% to 31.8%. This shift may reflect increased consumer attention to discretionary spending, a trend that often precedes a broader spending rebound. Additionally, fewer Americans reported a drop in their standard of living in May (31.0%, down from 33.0%), underscoring a subtle but meaningful improvement in household resilience.Strategic Implications for Businesses.As inflation worries fade and mood metrics rise, brands are advised to:- Pivot messaging from economic caution to value-driven and experience-rich engagement.- Leverage rising confidence to reinvigorate discretionary spending campaigns.- Monitor regional and demographic nuances to tailor offers to emerging pockets of optimism.About the Survey:The Prosper Monthly Consumer Survey is one of the longest-running continuous datasets in the U.S., capturing real-time insights from adults aged 18 and older. The May 2025 survey of 8,225, US adults was conducted May 1st – May 7th 2025.About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper Insights & Analytics is a leader in US consumer intelligence, offering 22 years of comprehensive zero-party data on behaviors, motivations, psychographics, and future spending plans. Our cutting-edge analytics transform this data into actionable insights, enabling marketers, policymakers, and investors to anticipate trends and respond proactively, gaining a competitive edge in their industries. Prosper datasets provide early macroeconomic forecasts weeks in advance of government data for institutional fixed income, equity and foreign exchange investors. www.ProsperInsights.com

