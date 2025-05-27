Global Immigration Partners Offers Expert Guidance on Trump's New $5 Million 'Gold Card' Visa Program

Trump Gold Card 2 Global Immigration Partners Gold Card EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center

Global Immigration Partners announces its readiness to assist high-net-worth individuals interested in the newly introduced U.S. "Gold Card" visa program.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners, a leading international immigration law firm, announces its readiness to assist high-net-worth individuals interested in the newly introduced U.S. "Gold Card" visa program. This initiative, unveiled by President Donald Trump, provides a pathway to U.S. permanent residency and eventual citizenship for foreign nationals who invest $5 million in the United States.​

The official registration portal, TrumpCard, is set to launch within the next week, allowing prospective applicants to express their interest in the program. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has indicated that the administration aims to attract up to one million investors through this program, potentially generating significant revenue to address the national debt. ​

Key Features of the Gold Card Visa:

Investment Requirement: A direct $5 million investment into the U.S. economy.​

Residency Benefits: Grants permanent U.S. residency with the potential for citizenship.​

Simplified Process: Unlike the EB-5 visa, the Gold Card does not mandate specific job creation or investment in targeted employment areas.​

Tax Considerations: Reports suggest possible exemptions from U.S. taxes on foreign income, though official details are pending. ​

Global Immigration Partners offers comprehensive legal services to navigate the complexities of this new visa program. With offices in Washington D.C., London, and Rome, the firm is well-positioned to assist clients worldwide.​

About Global Immigration Partners:

Global Immigration Partners is a premier immigration law firm specialising in U.S. and international immigration solutions. The firm provides expert legal counsel on various visa categories, including investor visas, family-based immigration, and corporate immigration services.​

Contact Information:

Washington D.C. Office:

1717 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 1025

Washington D.C. 20006

Phone: (+1) 267-507-6078​

London Office:

1 Mayfair Place

London W1J 8AJ

United Kingdom

Phone: (+44) 020-3769-9624​

Rome Office:

Piazza di San Silvestro, 8

00187 Rome, Italy

Phone: (+39) 06 4521 4844​

Legal Disclaimer:

