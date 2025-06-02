Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size Projected to Reach USD 612.6 Million by 2029, Growing at 7.58% CAGR

Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size

Key companies covered in the Ground Penetrating Radar Market are Chemring Group, Geoscanners, Guideline Geo, IDS Georadar, Pipehawk Plc & others.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ground penetrating radar market size was valued at USD 336.2 million in 2021. The market is likely to grow from USD 367.3 million in 2022 to USD 612.6 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.58% during 2022-2029. North America dominated the ground penetrating radar market with a market share of 38.91% in 2021.Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size, Industry Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast 2022-2029.”Get a Free Sample Research Report:List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:Chemring Group (U.K.)Geophysical Survey Systems Inc. (U.S.)Geoscanners (U.K.)Guideline Geo (Sweden)IDS Georadar (Italy)Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)Pipehawk Plc (U.K.)Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.K.)Radiodetection Ltd. In comparison, general cargo is projected to grow at a slower 3.6% CAGR.Routes between China, Europe, and the U.S. have seen particularly high growth, prompting a spike in demand for long-range, high-capacity aircraft like the Boeing 777F and Airbus A350F.Market Segmentation:Vehicle-mounted Systems Segment to Dominate Attributable to Increasing Adoption of GPR for Road ScanningBy product type, the market is segmented into handheld systems cart-based systems, and vehicle-mounted systems. The vehicle-mounted systems segment is expected to lead due to the rising adoption of GPR for road scanning.Services Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Construction ActivitiesAs per offering, the market is classified into equipment and services. The services segment is expected to lead due to rising construction activities globally.Concrete Investigation Segment to Dominate Attributable to Increasing Adoption as a Non-Destructive Testing MethodBased on application, the market is classified into utility detection, concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure, archaeology, geology and environment, and law enforcement and military. The concrete investigation segment is expected to dominate due to its increasing adoption as a non-destructive testing method.Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.Get a Quote Now:Regional Insights:Rising Defense Expenditure to Foster Market Progress in North AmericaNorth America is expected to dominate the ground penetrating radar market share due to increasing defense expenditures. The market in North America stood at USD 130.8 million in 2021 and is likely to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, rising 3D aerial expedition and long-range missile defense radar is likely to boost the market growth in the region.In Europe, increasing adoption of ground penetration radar for concrete investigation, geology, utility detection, environment, and is likely to fuel sales in the region. This factor may facilitate industry growth.In Asia Pacific, the rapid expansion of construction and road infrastructure is likely to surge the ground penetrating radar systems demand.Competitive Landscape:Major Players Deploy Partnerships to Launch Best-in-Class ProductsThe key players operating in this industry focus on partnerships to develop innovative and best-in-class products. For example, IDS GeoRadar partnered with World Sensing in March 2020 to announce an efficient and advanced mine safety monitoring system. This launch may allow both companies to bolster their brand image and enhance their offerings. Further, several players devise research and development, mergers, acquisitions, innovations, automation, and expansions to reinforce their market position.Report Coverage:The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Ask for Customization:Key Industry Developments:April 2022 - IDS GeoRadar, part of Hexagon, announced a new solution for geotechnical professionals who pioneer the introduction of AI in slope stability monitoring - Ai. DA, the AI-based software monitoring tool for Guardian. Ai.DA is an artificial intelligence-based software tool that provides an additional layer of intelligent processing for radar data. 