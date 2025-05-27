DoLand Pro Launches B2B SaaS Solution to Revolutionize Impact Investing

DoLand Pro unveils B2B SaaS platform empowering banks and advisors with automated, transparent impact investing tools beyond ESG compliance.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoLand Pro, the Copenhagen-based fintech pioneer, today announces the official launch of its B2B SaaS platform that seamlessly integrates impact investing services for banks, family offices, and investment advisors. Building on four years of success in the B2C market, DoLand Pro pivots to enterprise-grade software to help financial institutions meet burgeoning client demand for true impact transparency—beyond traditional ESG reporting.Bridging the Impact GapFinancial institutions are under mounting pressure to mobilize capital toward the sustainable transition.Europe alone requires €3.5 trillion annually to meet climate and social goals. Yet, many advisors struggle with manual processes, complex EU regulations, and low client engagement. DoLand Pro addresses this by offering:Advisor-Facing Tools: Intuitive interfaces guide advisors through sustainability profiling, personalized impact recommendations, and documented client dialogues.Automated Impact Reporting: White-label, customizable reports deliver real-time insights on ESG metrics and real-world outcomes—transforming raw data into compelling narratives.Scalable Administration: A transparent, digital dashboard streamlines onboarding, compliance logging, and report generation, reducing implementation time and cost.“Advisors need more than a compliance checkbox—they need to tell a story that resonates with investors,” said Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO & Founder of DoLand Pro. “Our platform not only automates cumbersome tasks but also empowers institutions to engage the next generation of impact-focused clients.”Early Traction and PartnershipsSince its soft launch in Q4 2024, DoLand Pro Impact Reporting has secured:A flagship partnership with Merkur Bank to co-develop impact reporting modules due for launch with customers in June.Strategic partnerships with investment platforms Aleta, Visigon and Foundgood for commercial and product synergies."With DoLand’s reporting solution, we are able to demonstrate the impact of our clients' entire investment portfolio — a significant value-add," says Charlotte Skovgaard, CEO of Merkur Cooperative Bank,"About DoLand ProDoLand Pro is a Nordic fintech innovator dedicated to driving capital toward positive impact. With a multidisciplinary team of advisors, technologists, and sustainability experts, DoLand Pro offers integrated software solutions that make impact investing efficient, compliant, and engaging. Learn more at www.dolandpro.com Media Contact

