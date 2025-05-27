Swim The Globe 2025 Returns To MIAMI SWIM WEEK with a Star-Studded Lineup and Luxury Activations

Invite Runway Model

Global Swimwear Showcase Set for May 31–June 1 at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swim The Globe STG ) is back for its 2025 edition, taking over South Beach during Miami Swim Week for a weekend of high fashion, culture, and unforgettable experiences. From May 31 to June 1, Swim The Globe 2025 will transform the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel into a vibrant epicenter of swimwear and resort fashion innovation, with runway presentations, live entertainment, and brand activations that fuse luxury and lifestyle.The two-day event brings together designers from across the globe, top agency models, international influencers, and major fashion media for an immersive celebration of creativity and style including Playboy Swimwear, Belleza Tropical Resortwear and Maui X Lolita and many more.Attendees will enjoy:High-energy runway shows featuring top swim and resortwear designersConsumer-facing poolside brand activations and pop-up shopsVIP/media reception and invitation-only after-partiesLive musical performances and giveawaysExclusive photo and interview access for press and influencers"STG is more than a fashion show—it's a cultural moment for brands and trendsetters who want to leave their mark on the global swimwear scene," said Jeffrey Lubin , Co-Founder of Swim The Globe.Media outlets are invited to cover the event live and in advance. Press passes, interviews, and media kits are available upon request. The event is produced by Jeffrey Lubin Group.

