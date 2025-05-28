SBIA Returns for its 4th Edition - Honoring Visionaries Transforming the Kingdom’s Landscape

Saudi Building & Infrastructure Awards Returns for its 4th Edition — Honoring Visionaries Transforming the Kingdom’s Landscape

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saudi Building & Infrastructure Awards Returns for its 4th Edition — Honoring Visionaries Transforming the Kingdom’s LandscapeThe 4th Annual Saudi Building & Infrastructure Awards (SBIA) will take place on 9th October 2025 in Riyadh, reaffirming its position as the Kingdom’s most prestigious platform dedicated to recognizing excellence in the construction and infrastructure sectors.Hosted by IBMAR Awards , this landmark event celebrates the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations that are shaping the built environment and accelerating progress in line with Vision 2030 A Jury of Industry TitansThe 2025 jury brings together some of the most influential leaders in Saudi Arabia’s development landscape:• Elias Abou Samra – CEO, RAFAL Real Estate Development Co.• Arch. Taha Alandejani – Senior Director, King Salman Project for Qubaa Mosque Expansion and Area Development, MRDA• Samer Namanqani – CEO, Reham Real Estate• Eng. Ali Bin Mohammed Al Janadebah – IT VP and E-Services Manager, Al Baha MunicipalityThese respected figures will guide the judging process, ensuring an unbiased and insightful evaluation of over 300 award categories ranging from sustainable design and mega infrastructure to public-private partnerships and digital transformation.View Full Category List:Celebrating Purpose, Innovation & National DevelopmentThe Saudi Building & Infrastructure Awards are more than an industry recognition—they’re a movement. By spotlighting innovation, sustainability, and leadership, the awards serve as a catalyst for progress in the Kingdom’s evolving infrastructure and real estate sectors.“SBIA plays a vital role in encouraging visionary thinking and strategic collaboration, both of which are essential to building a resilient and forward-looking Saudi Arabia,” says Mohammed Ibrahim, Event Director.Nominate NowOrganizations and individuals are encouraged to submit their nominations by visiting:🔗 ibmarawards.com/sbia-nominate-nowStay ConnectedFollow the journey and celebrate with the industry’s finest through our official channels:🔗 LinkedIn | Instagram | X (Twitter) | YouTube | FacebookMedia Contact:Mohammed IbrahimEvent Director – IBMAR Awards📞 +44 20 4577 1935📧 ibrahim@ibmarawards.com

