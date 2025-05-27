Infowise Ultimate Forms Joins Microsoft AppSource

Infowise Ultimate Forms

Infowise Ultimate Forms now on Microsoft AppSource. No-code SharePoint platform with 200+ pre-built enterprise apps. www.infowisesolutions.com

NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infowise Solutions Ltd.(https://www.infowisesolutions.com) announces the availability of Infowise Ultimate Forms on Microsoft AppSource. The no-code platform enables organizations to build enterprise-grade SharePoint solutions without coding expertise.

"Our AppSource availability makes SharePoint solutions accessible to more organizations while leveraging their existing investments," said Ethan Bach, Founder at Infowise.

The platform provides pre-built business applications across key operational areas:

• SharePoint HR Management: Employee onboarding workflows and document generation

• SharePoint Helpdesk Services: Service desk templates with automated routing and SLA tracking

• SharePoint Vendor Management: Supplier evaluation, contract tracking, and performance monitoring

• SharePoint Asset Management: Equipment tracking, maintenance scheduling, and depreciation calculations

• SharePoint Resource Booking: Room and vehicle reservation systems integrated with SharePoint calendars

• SharePoint Document Approvals: SharePoint-native electronic signatures with multi-stage workflows

• SharePoint Business Intelligence: Interactive dashboards delivering actionable insights from SharePoint data

With over 200 pre-configured solutions spanning multiple industries and departments, Infowise (https://www.infowisesolutions.com) enables organizations to consolidate business applications into a single platform—reducing costs while improving process visibility.

Infowise Ultimate Forms is available immediately on Microsoft AppSource with a 30-day free trial: https://appsource.microsoft.com/product/office/WA200008439.

For more information, visit https://www.infowisesolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

