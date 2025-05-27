Global Edge AI Integrated Circuits (AI ICs) Market to Grow 17.4%, Hitting $5.51 Billion by 2029

Edge Artificial Intelligence Integrated Circuits (AI ICS) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Edge AI Integrated Circuits (AI ICs) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The edge artificial intelligence integrated circuits AI ICS market has seen remarkable growth in recent years. Its size is projected to grow from $2.46 billion in 2024 to $2.90 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.2%. This impressive historic growth can largely be attributed to the increase in demand for real-time data processing, the rising adoption of edge computing solutions, as well as the escalated deployment of Internet of Things IoT devices. Additionally, the need for quicker decision-making processes and an increased focus on data privacy and security have fueled this growth.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Edge Artificial Intelligence Integrated Circuits AI ICS Market Going Forward?

In the coming years, the edge artificial intelligence integrated circuits AI ICS market is expected to witness further acceleration in its growth. The market size is anticipated to balloon, reaching $5.51 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. This prospective growth can be aligned to the impending surge in smart wearables, heightened need for autonomous systems, and increasing demands for energy-efficient solutions. Rapid adoption of smart retail solutions alongside escalating demand for edge-based analytics are key variables attributing to the market's future growth. Significant advancements within the forecast period include progress in neural processing units, advancements in low-power artificial intelligence chip design, enhancements in edge inference capabilities, developments in AI model compression techniques and landmark innovations within semiconductor fabrication.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23385&type=smp

What’s Driving The Edge Artificial Intelligence Integrated Circuits AI ICS Market Growth?

A crucial market driver for the Edge AI ICs industry is the increasing number of IoT devices globally. IoT refers to a network of interconnected devices like smartphones, sensors, wearables, smart home devices, and security cameras that communicate and exchange data without human intervention. IoT devices are increasing with the rising demand for real-time data processing in smart homes and industrial automation applications. Edge AI ICs enhance these IoT devices by enabling on-device data processing, which subsequently makes devices faster, responsive and leaner on cloud computing.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Edge Artificial Intelligence Integrated Circuits AI ICS Market?

Prominent companies within the Edge AI ICs domain include Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation among many others. Key players are focusing on innovative solutions such as high-performance, energy-efficient chips to boost AI inference capabilities in edge devices. In 2024, MemryX Inc., a Taiwanese AI chip start-up, launched the MX3 Edge AI accelerator designed to address the growing need for efficient, powerful AI solutions at the edge. The MX3 is available as a stand-alone chip or as part of a 4-chip 2280 M.2 module.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/edge-artificial-intelligence-integrated-circuits-ai-ics-global-market-report

How Is The Edge Artificial Intelligence Integrated Circuits AI ICS Market Segmented?

The market report segments edge AI ICs by type including audio and sound processing, machine vision, sensor data analysis and by chipset CPU, GPU, ASIC, etc., while also discussing function training, inference and various applications automotive, robotics, smart manufacturing, smart city, security and surveillance, etc..

What Are The Regional Insights In The Edge Artificial Intelligence Integrated Circuits AI ICS Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for edge AI ICs in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region towards 2025. The other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/integrated-circuits-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Biopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-biopharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Games Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-games-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Stay ahead in your industry with more than 15000+ reports from The Business Research Company, covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. You'll have access to unique insights from industry leaders, in-depth secondary research, and 1,500,000 datasets that allow you to get the information you need.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.