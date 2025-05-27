AG Organica Responds to Growing Demand for Holistic Wellness with New Line of Essential Oils

GHAZIABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid increasing global interest in natural remedies and integrative wellness practices, AG Organica Private Limited has introduced a refreshed portfolio of wellness-driven essential oils. The announcement aligns with a broader movement toward plant-based, holistic solutions for emotional, physical, and mental well-being.Sourced from ethically cultivated botanicals and steam-distilled using traditional methods, the essential oils are designed to support a wide range of wellness applications—from emotional balance and relaxation to immune support and skincare. Each batch is GC/MS-tested for purity and free from synthetic additives.Among the key oils in the new range are:1. Lavender – widely used for relaxation and sleep support2. Frankincense – valued for grounding, meditation, and skin nourishment3. Peppermint – known for its cooling, energizing effect4. Tea Tree – celebrated for its antimicrobial and detoxifying properties“We view these oils as more than ingredients—they are part of a larger wellness ecosystem,” said Arpit Gupta, Director at AG Organica. “They’re now being used in homes, spas, yoga studios, and wellness centers globally.”All oils in the new line are vegan, cruelty-free, and responsibly packaged, in keeping with AG Organica’s commitment to sustainable practices and clean-label transparency.This development comes at a time when consumers are increasingly turning to natural therapies, such as aromatherapy, massage, and meditation, as part of their daily routines for stress management, sleep, and skin health.About AG Organica Private LimitedAG Organica is an India-based manufacturer and global exporter of essential oils, botanical extracts, natural cosmetics, and wellness formulations. With a focus on sustainability and scientific integrity, the company serves diverse sectors including health, beauty, and alternative medicine.

