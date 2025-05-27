XJTLU scholar wins provincial award for enhancing grid reliability

Recently, Dr Bowen Xu, an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University’s Design School, was honored with the second prize of the Liaoning Provincial Scientific and Technological Progress Award. This marks XJTLU’s first provincial-level scientific progress award, a prestigious recognition granted by the Liaoning Provincial Department of Science and Technology on 5 February 2025 to individuals and organisations achieving breakthroughs in scientific research, technological innovation, and practical application of results.

Dr Xu’s award-winning project, “Key Technologies and Applications for Enhancing Transformer Operational Performance Based on Panoramic Perception of Multi-Source Information”, focuses on transformers - a critical component of power systems. The research proposes a panoramic sensing technology framework integrating multi-dimensional monitoring data, driving the digital and intelligent transformation of transformer operation management.

Dr Bowen Xu

Dr Xu explains that the project developed intelligent algorithms capable of processing diverse monitoring signals, enabling efficient integration and analysis of multi-source data. It also established a fault prediction and maintenance system covering data sensing, condition assessment, and smart operations, forming a core technology system with independent intellectual property.

The outcomes have been widely adopted nationwide, significantly improving power grid efficiency and reliability. Key technologies have been implemented in major grid enterprises across Liaoning, Hubei, Henan, and other provinces, generating direct economic benefits exceeding 5.1 billion RMB.

Image by Walter Bichler from Pixabay

As part of an interdisciplinary team, Dr Xu focused on mechanical engineering mechanics evaluations, including real-time monitoring of transformer deformation, conductors, and temperature to predict potential issues.

He says: “Our project’s innovation lies in the computational methods and software platforms designed to monitor transformer performance. Data collected via sensors and imaging often contains environmental noise. We developed algorithms to purify signals and analyse them, which is the major contribution of our work.

“Moving forward, I will continue to advance smart civil engineering and intelligent power grids, deepen industry-academia-research collaboration, and explore cutting-edge technologies integrated with engineering practices to achieve new breakthroughs.”

Other than XJTLU, collaborating institutions on the project include Shenyang University of Technology, China Southern Power Grid Ultra High Voltage Power Transmission Company, China Electric Power Research Institute, and Shenyang Transformer Research Institute.

By Yi Qian

Image courtesy of Dr Bowen Xu