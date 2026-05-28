International graduate carves out a career in China’s mining industry

For current and prospective international students considering a career in China, Shavelle Lee Vasca’s journey highlights the range of opportunities available to Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) graduates, even in industries they may not have previously considered.

Shavelle graduated from the BA International Business with a Language programme at International Business School Suzhou (IBSS) in 2025. Today, she works at the intersection of global supply chain and heavy industry as a Procurement Specialist with Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd., currently serving within Zijin Mining Logistics in Xiamen.

Shavelle Lee Vasca graduated from IBSS at XJTLU in 2025 before beginning her career in China’s mining industry

Breaking into the Chinese job market

Her path to securing a job was not without its difficulties.

“It was quite challenging at the beginning,” Shavelle says. “You’re adapting to a different job market and expectations, and you realise quite quickly that you’re never going to feel completely ready.”

Rather than waiting until she felt “ready”, Shavelle chose to build confidence by stepping in, confronting the challenges, learning from experience and proving her capability through action. As her job search progressed, she quickly discovered that employers were not just looking for technical knowledge, but for adaptability, initiative and a willingness to grow.

That mindset proved crucial in helping her secure a role in a competitive and unfamiliar industry.

A pivotal moment came when she was unsure whether to attend an international job fair, doubting her chances of success. Encouraged by her lecturers, she decided to go – a decision that ultimately changed her career trajectory. “It showed me that sometimes the biggest barrier is your own hesitation,” she reflects.

Connecting people, projects and precision

Since starting her role at Zijin, Shavelle has been responsible for sourcing electrical and instrumentation materials used in mining operations worldwide. Her work involves coordinating and communicating with suppliers, reviewing quotations, managing procurement systems and ensuring materials meet strict quality and compliance standards.

“It’s about making sure everything arrives at the right place, at the right time, and at the right standard,” she explains.

Part of what makes Shavelle’s journey distinctive is the industry she has entered. Mining is a male-dominated sector and perhaps an unconventional choice for international business graduates. Yet, through determination and adaptability, she has carved out her place within it.

In her role at Zijin Mining Logistics, Shavelle works closely with colleagues to manage procurement processes and supplier relationships

Learning on the job

A key part of her transition into the role was hands-on training at a mining site, where she worked alongside front-line teams in a three-shift rotation. It was demanding, both physically and mentally, but it gave her a perspective that few graduates gain so early in their careers.

“That experience helped me understand the real challenges on site,” she says. “Now, when I make procurement decisions, I know exactly how they impact operations.”

Looking back, Shavelle credits XJTLU with helping her build the skills and mindset needed to succeed.

“The communication and teamwork skills I developed are essential in my role,” she says. “But more importantly, IBSS taught me how to approach new challenges with patience and discipline.”

During her training, Shavelle (left) worked on-site alongside front-line teams, gaining firsthand insight into mining operations

Advice for future graduates

For those considering a career in China, Shavelle emphasises the importance of both proficiency in Chinese and strong interpersonal skills.

“Language skills are important, but communication goes beyond that,” she says. Drawing on her own experience, she specifies how expressing ideas clearly, listening actively, and working effectively across cultures are the communication skills that make a real difference in a professional environment.

Above all, she encourages students to stay open-minded about roles that may not immediately seem like a perfect match. “You don’t have to follow a traditional path. Sometimes the opportunities that seem unfamiliar are the ones that help you grow the most.”

A different kind of success story

Shavelle’s journey challenges a common assumption that graduate careers must follow a predictable or familiar route. By combining the international perspective gained at XJTLU with an openness to new opportunities, she has built a rewarding career in an unexpected industry.

For those considering their own future in China, her story sends a clear message: opportunities are sometimes where you least expect them.

Building on her experience at XJTLU, Shavelle has taken her skills into an industry few graduates would expect

By Thomas Durham

Edited by Vionna Fiducia Theja

Photos courtesy of Shavelle Lee Vasca