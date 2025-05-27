Have Your Say – Vote Now for SA’s 2025 Agricultural Town of the Year

Release date: 27/05/25

Public voting is now open for the 2025 South Australian Agricultural Town of the Year Award, with a record 97 towns nominated from across the state — each showcasing the strength, spirit, and significance of agriculture in their local communities.

From Minnipa on the Eyre Peninsula through Mylor in the Adelaide Hills to Bordertown in the South East, nominated towns reflect the diverse landscapes and innovative farming practices that define South Australian agriculture.

Now, it’s up to the public to help determine which towns will progress to the next stage of this prestigious award.

Voting is open until Friday, 20 June, with the top ten towns receiving the most votes moving forward in the competition and will be announced in late June.

These towns will then be invited to submit a written submission to an independent judging panel, which will assess their contribution to agriculture, community strength, and regional leadership.

From this group, three finalists will be selected for town visits before the ultimate winner is crowned later in the year.

The Agricultural Town of the Year Award celebrates South Australian towns that demonstrate excellence in agriculture and are great places to live and work.

Last year, 73 towns were nominated and more than 3,600 votes were cast by the public. Let’s make 2025 even bigger.

To view the list of nominated towns and vote for your favourite, visit www.AgTown.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

South Australia's regional towns are the heart of our state – driving innovation, food production, and economic strength across the board.

The Agricultural Town of the Year Award is a fantastic way to celebrate these communities and acknowledge the incredible role they play in our state's prosperity.

I encourage everyone to get involved and vote for the town they believe best represents the values, innovation and resilience of our regional areas.

Congratulations to all the nominated towns – and good luck in making it to the top ten.