Optoma Launches 'Photon Go': Mobile Triple-Laser Projector with Google TV

Optoma, a provider of professional visual solutions, will launch its new "Photon Go" projector on May 21, 2025. The compact device combines RGB triple-laser technology, high perceived brightness, a built-in battery, and integrated Google TV – making it ideal for portable use at events, while traveling, or in outdoor settings. Optoma is one of the few players in the market to offer this level of integration in a mobile laser projection system.RGB Triple-Laser for rich contrast and realistic colourThe Photon Go features a state-of-the-art RGB triple-laser light source, setting it apart from conventional LED or single-laser projectors. The technology delivers highly accurate colour, deep contrast, and bright visuals – even in environments with ambient light. With its built-in battery, the projector can run wirelessly for up to 1 ½ hour without needing external power."With Photon Go, we're addressing scenarios where mobility, image quality, and simplicity are equally important," says Oliver Blundell, Home and Mainstream Product Manager at Optoma. "From pop-up cinemas and hospitality use to gaming events – the applications are diverse."Google TV for direct streaming access."A key feature of the Photon Go is its integrated Google TV. Users can stream content from services like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video directly – without the need for external devices. The system is controlled via the included remote or by voice command.Versatile use – from outdoor cinemas to vanlife.Photon Go is designed for a wide range of mobile use cases, including:• Temporary events and pop-up cinemas• Hospitality, hotels, and temporary installations• At-home use: living room, garden, patio• Travel, camping, vanlife, and houseboats• Gaming nights and spontaneous movie sessionsIts compact design, quick setup, and wireless functionality make it suitable for both private users and semi-professional environments.________________________________________About OptomaOptoma is a globally operating provider of professional projection solutions. The company develops projectors, LED displays, and interactive panels for business, education, and increasingly for mobile and lifestyle-oriented use cases. In the field of portable laser projection, Optoma is one of the few providers worldwide to offer fully integrated RGB triple-laser, battery-powered operation, and smart TV capabilities in a single device.

