E-Mobility Rentals Rebrands as Uny, Starting a New Era of Unlimited Urban Mobility

E-Mobility Rentals, one of the leaders in the electric mobility industry, announces its rebranding to Uny, with a new visual identity and strategic vision.

For us, Uny is a promise of continuing to build infrastructure that makes zero-emission mobility the easiest, most efficient choice for businesses and municipalities.” — said Eduard Anghel, CEO of Uny

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, ROMANIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-Mobility Rentals , one of the leaders in the electric mobility industry, announces its rebranding to Uny , with a new visual identity and strategic vision. This transformation, developed in collaboration with Studio kort and supported by EBRD with funding from the European Union under InvestEU positions Uny as a unified force for scalable, zero-emission urban logistics.The rebrand marks a strategic evolution from a vehicle rental service to a complete mobility ecosystem. The name Uny, derived from “Unlimited Mobility”, embodies the company’s mission to break barriers in urban transportation through:- Universal battery – a single battery, compatible with over 20 vehicle types, from e-scooters to cargo vans- Solar powered backed up Swap Stations – under 1 minute battery swaps, eliminating charging downtime- Integrated digital app – real time fleet management and control via the Uny app“For us, Uny is a promise of continuing to build infrastructure that makes zero-emission mobility the easiest, most efficient choice for businesses and municipalities. Our rebranding reflects the agility, innovation, consolidation and unification of urban logistics,” said Eduard Anghel, CEO of Uny.The new branding centers on a dynamic pulsar symbol, representing energy, connectivity and moving forward, with key elements that include:- Colors like Green Nature (sustainability and freshness), Blue Electric (innovation and technology) and Green Night (stability and elegance).- Custom geometric fonts that reflect modularity and fluidity.- The “Unlimited Mobility” tagline that emphasizes freedom from emissions, downtime and fragmented solutions.Uny’s rebrand addresses three critical shifts like market expansion, scaling to 12 European cities by 2026, broader partnerships, collaborating with municipalities, retailers (ex: Kaufland), tech platforms (Glovo, Wolt and others) and embedding swap stations into urban areas. Moreover, it serves the sustainability mandate, aligning with the EU Green Deal that targets to cut urban delivery emissions by 90% by 2030.About UnyUny, former E-Mobility Rentals, is a European pioneering provider of sustainable urban mobility solutions, transforming last-mile delivery and urban logistics across Europe and beyond. With a complete ecosystem that includes a diverse fleet of electric vehicles, universal swappable batteries, solar-powered back-up battery swap stations and hassle-free maintenance and insurance services, Uny offers businesses and municipalities a seamless, scalable solution to achieve their operational and ESG goals.

