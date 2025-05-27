AG Organica Expands International Reach in Essential Oils and Botanical Cosmetic Exports

Transform your wellness journey with premium essential and carrier oils—pure, potent, and crafted to elevate your mind, body, and soul naturally.

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AG Organica Private Limited has expanded its international operations, now exporting to over 30 countries, the company announced today. Known for its expertise in natural essential oils and botanical-based cosmetic formulations, AG Organica continues to strengthen its presence in global wellness and personal care markets.The company’s production facility is certified under internationally recognized standards, including ISO, GMP, and USDA Organic, supporting AG Organica's alignment with regulatory and quality benchmarks across multiple regions. Its growing export base includes clients in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and other key markets where demand for clean-label, plant-based products is steadily rising.“International buyers seek transparency, quality, and regulatory compliance—and that’s where we stand out,” said Arpit Gupta, Director of AG Organica. “We maintain rigorous quality controls and offer reliable global logistics to meet international expectations consistently.”AG Organica’s export offerings include a diverse range of essential oils, carrier oils, plant butters, skincare and haircare formulations, and cosmetic raw materials. The company has focused on ensuring ethical sourcing and sustainability while enabling product customization based on regional compliance and preferences.This development underscores a broader industry trend: the global personal care market's shift toward natural, ethically sourced, and customizable formulations. AG Organica’s expansion reflects both growing international interest in wellness-oriented products and India’s increasing role in the global supply chain for cosmetic ingredients and clean beauty solutions.About AG Organica Private LimitedHeadquartered in New Delhi, AG Organica is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of essential oils, cosmetic raw materials, and personal care products. The company specializes in sustainable formulation development and offers private label and OEM services for global partners. AG Organica is certified under ISO, GMP, and USDA Organic standards.

